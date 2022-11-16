Judy Woodruff to step down from PBS NewsHour

In what’s being portrayed as a generational change, PBS said Wednesday that Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz will replace Washington veteran Judy Woodruff as anchors of the weeknight “NewsHour” at the beginning of 2023. Woodruff, 75, is leaving the daily anchor job that she’s been doing since 2013 and embarking on a two-year reporting project on the nation’s divisions. Her last show as anchor will be Dec. 30. Nawaz, 43, has been Woodruff’s chief substitute since joining “NewsHour” in 2018. She’s won Peabody Awards for her reporting on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and global plastic pollution, and previously worked at ABC and NBC News. The 42-year-old Bennett became anchor of the weekend “NewsHour” earlier this year after jumping from NBC. The Washington reporter covered the White House and Congress for NBC and, prior to that, NPR. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOBSTERING

International group rescinds certification of Maine industry over harm to whales

An international nonprofit organization that sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management has suspended a certification it awarded Maine’s lobster industry over concerns about harm to whales. Representatives for Marine Stewardship Council, which is based in London, said Wednesday that the suspension of the Gulf of Maine lobster fishery’s certificate will go into effect on Dec. 15. The organization said in a statement that the danger North Atlantic right whales face from entanglement in fishing gear is a “serious and tragic situation” of “grave concern to all those involved in the fishing industry.” MSC’s decision to take away its certification from the US lobster fishery represents the second time a sustainability organization has downgraded the industry’s status this year. Seafood Watch, based at Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, said in a report in late summer that it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid over concerns about risks to whales. MSC runs the largest seafood certification program in the world, and its logo, a blue and white fish, features prominently at many seafood counters. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

NJ plant to run one turbine on hydrogen

A New Jersey power plant that feeds New York City plans to run at least one of its turbines on hydrogen in a project that could show how to clean up electrical grids while keeping them reliable. Developer NovoHydrogen plans to install electrolyzers — devices that use electricity to strip hydrogen from water — at or near the Bayonne Energy Center, which supplies power to the city via an underwater cable. The electrolyzers, made by Ohmium International Inc., will run on renewable power, so the hydrogen will be produced without greenhouse gases. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Air France workers threaten strike during holidays

Air France faces possible strikes throughout the year-end holiday as workers step up pressure to adjust salaries in the face of spiraling inflation. Two Air France cabin crew unions issued a strike notice from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2, according to statements posted on their websites on Wednesday. Air France said it questions the logic of the strike notice, given new salary negotiations are already underway and will continue beyond January, a spokesman for the group said by e-mail. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

British economy keeps getting worse

Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans on Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1 percent in the 12 months through October, compared with 10.1 percent in September, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOD

Cage-free eggs becoming the norm

Companies are rapidly moving toward cage-free eggs despite the impacts of bird flu and inflation, according to Compassion in World Farming’s sixth annual Egg Track Report. Of the 232 companies globally the report watches, more than 75 percent reported progress toward their cage-free commitments. That’s better than they did last year, according to Julia Johnson, senior food business manager for the group. In the United States, about one in three eggs is now cage-free, she said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BATTERIES

Panasonic would likely build another EV battery plant in the US

Panasonic would “almost certainly” choose another US location if it decides to go forward with plans to build another battery production site, said Shoichiro Watanabe, chief technology officer of Panasonic Energy. The Japanese electronics maker, which is seeking to boost its electric-vehicle battery manufacturing capacity by three to four times by the end of the fiscal year through 2029, broke new ground on a new $4 billion factory in De Soto, Kan., earlier this month. Panasonic is ramping up production capacity to meet growing demand from Tesla and other electric-vehicle makers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota unveils a new Prius

Toyota took the wraps off the latest iteration of the Prius, the hybrid vehicle that paved the way for electric cars more than two decades ago. The fifth generation of the car, with bigger wheels and a sportier design, offers three different hybrid powertrain options and will go on sale starting this winter, the carmaker said at an event in Tokyo on Wednesday. Pricing for the new model wasn’t disclosed, although Toyota stressed it would be “affordable for everybody.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Owner of Budweiser aims to reduce debt pile

Europe’s most indebted brewer is seeking to buy back bonds in a move to further reduce its large debt pile. Anheuser-Busch InBev will spend as much as $3.5 billion buying back dollar and pound-denominated notes through Dec. 14. The Belgian brewer of Budweiser and Stella Artois has been trying to reduce its debt since it took on a loan to fund its acquisition of SAB Miller in 2016. Its net debt stood at $76 billion as of the end of June. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Humira will continue to be covered by UnitedHealth

AbbVie’s blockbuster drug Humira will remain available to members of UnitedHealth’s pharmacy benefits unit Optum RX alongside up to three other similar medications, as one of the world’s top-selling treatments faces its first competitors in the United States next year. The company’s rheumatoid arthritis treatment Humira has generated almost $200 billion in sales in nearly two decades on the market. Competing versions from other manufacturers, known as biosimilars, are set to debut in the United States in 2023, giving prescription drug plans a chance to pit different suppliers against one another for discounts. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Zara workers threaten strike on Black Friday

Inditex, owner of the Zara fashion chain, is scrambling to stop shop workers from striking in its hometown during Black Friday, one of the busiest days of the year for retailers. Representatives from the company and three unions are set to meet Thursday morning after shop workers in A Coruna, Spain, called a strike for Nov. 24 and 25, when Black Friday occurs, according to a statement from the Confederacion Intersindical Galega union, following a vote on Tuesday. Another union in the Basque region, called ELA, has also called a strike for Nov. 25. CIG workers are demanding a pay increase of €440 ($459) per month, effective immediately, while the company is offering €182, staggering the increase over three years, according to a CIG spokesman. — BLOOMBERG NEWS