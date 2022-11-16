MIT Media Lab cancels fellowship program tied to crypto firm FTX

“Due to the recent bankruptcy filing of the FTX Cryptocurrency Exchange, and the resignation of the team that managed the FTX Future Fund, the planned MIT Media Lab Future Fellowship will not be supported in 2023/2024,” the update read.

In an update posted on the Media Lab’s website Wednesday, MIT said it will no longer offer its “Future Fellowship” that was set to welcome its first class at the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

The MIT Media Lab has canceled a new fellowship program that was intended to be funded by FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that imploded last week with a bankruptcy filing and billions of dollars in customer funds reportedly lost.

Advertisement

The FTX Future Fund is a project of the FTX Foundation, a philanthropy founded by FTX executives.

It was not immediately clear how many fellows were to be funded or how much money had been expected.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

FTX has some personal connections to MIT. The cofounders of the Bahamas-based company, Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, both graduated from MIT. And Caroline Ellison, who ran Alameda Research — the troubled trading firm founded by Bankman-Fried — is the daughter of Glenn Ellison, head of MIT’s economics department, and Sara Fisher Ellison, a senior lecturer in economics there.

Bankman-Fried, who majored in physics and minored in math, graduated in 2014, and Wang, who studied math and computer science, graduated in 2015, an MIT spokesperson confirmed.

The news comes one month after the school announced the Future Fellowship, supported by the FTX Future Fund, in an article dated Oct. 12 that was authored by Kevin Esvelt, an associate professor at the Media Lab known for his work on ecological engineering. Esvelt was not immediately available for comment.

The FTX-funded program was aiming to recruit student fellows “who are committed to ensuring a long and flourishing future.”

Advertisement

Fellows would have received full tuition, a stipend, and $25,000 per year in research money for “ambitiously benevolent projects,” the Media Lab’s website said. Examples of projects included “creating works that expand our moral circle, designing to cultivate wisdom, developing new technologies to promote or safeguard wellbeing, or directly improving the lives of current beings in ways anticipated to benefit future generations.”

Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives are known to be proponents of the “effective altruism” movement, an ideology that encourages individuals to give away their wealth.

The fellows also would have received “speech training” from a professional coach and the opportunity to “practice clear and persuasive writing” with Michael Specter, a staff writer at The New Yorker. They also would have met “regularly over tea” and enrolled in a class called “Safeguarding the Future,” taught by Specter and Esvelt.

Candidates for the fellowship had to be nominated by a Media Lab faculty member, then evaluated by a selection committee including “advisors to the FTX Future Fund” and MIT Media Arts and Sciences faculty.

According to its website, the FTX Future Fund was primarily backed by Bankman-Fried, with “major contributions” from Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh. It was set up to make grants to nonprofits and individuals, as well as investments in socially impactful companies.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.