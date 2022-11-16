Musk issues ultimatum to staff: Commit to ‘hardcore’ Twitter or take severance

Twitter is shifting to an engineer-driven operation — one that ‘’will need to be extremely hardcore’' going forward, according to the midnight e-mail, which was obtained by The Washington Post. Employees were asked to click an icon and respond by Thursday if they wanted to stay.

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk issued an ultimatum to Twitter employees Wednesday morning: commit to a new ‘’hardcore’' Twitter or leave the company with severance pay.

By mid-Wednesday, members of Twitter’s Trust and Safety team — who are responsible for keeping hate speech and misinformation off the site — were discussing a mass resignation, according to three current employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

The e-mail came just a few hours after Musk tweeted he was tabling Twitter’s Blue Verified, his first major product since taking over last month as Twitter’s owner and chief executive, while the company sorts out issues with the feature following a botched rollout. Inside Twitter, staff are using the additional time to conduct a postmortem on the launch, trying to understand why impersonations of high-profile individuals and brands spiraled out of control, according to a person with knowledge of the internal discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

People familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal matters, as well as internal and externally compiled data reviewed by The Washington Post, showed the new service failed to gain much traction during its brief stint — skewing toward a few niche communities and threatening Twitter’s core advertising revenue.

The ultimatum to employees, paired with the Blue launch and its backtrack — served as the culmination of a whirlwind couple weeks of ownership for Musk, who bought the company for $44 billion late last month and faces huge financial pressure to make it a success. Musk has already slashed the staff’s numbers in half, and the ultimatum Wednesday is expected to accelerate the dismissals of the remainder of the company’s original 7,500 employees.

The Post previously reported that prior to taking over, Musk pitched to investors cutting the staff by nearly 75 percent.

Musk and Twitter did not respond to requests for comment.

Musk is facing pressure to push up the value of Twitter, which some analysts have said was actually worth about half of what he paid — partially because of the decline in the markets between his offer in April and it closing in October. Twitter is also expected to owe roughly $1 billion in annual interest — plus recoup the investments of Musk’s many equity partners.

Musk has said he wants to monetize the platform, focusing on ways to drive revenue. And he’s also slashing costs and changing the company’s culture, as demonstrated by the overnight e-mail. Musk, who is also chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla, is known for his companies’ hard-charging cultures and famously slept in a sleeping bag on the factory floor.

On Wednesday, Musk took the stand in Delaware Chancery Court in a trial over a shareholder lawsuit stemming from a compensation package he received as Tesla CEO. He also defended some of his actions so far at Twitter, including bringing in Tesla engineers to evaluate Twitter’s engineering staff.

Musk also acknowledged a tweet claiming he had planned to sleep on the Twitter floor until the organization is fixed, a process he expects to be complete by the end of this week, he said in court.

Musk said in the e-mail to staff that Twitter would be more of an engineering-focused operation going forward — and while the design and product-management areas would still be important and report to him, he said, ‘’those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway.’’

Employees were given instructions on how to stay on with the company. ‘’If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below,’’ read the e-mail to all staff, which linked to an online form.

Anyone who did not sign the pledge by 5 p.m. Eastern time Thursday would receive three months of severance pay, the message said.

Still, multiple employees said they refused to sign any pledge, signaling their frustration with the new direction and the blow it has taken on staff morale. The workers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said the ultimatum was the final straw.

‘’I’m delighted to know I have the option to leave,’’ one of them said. ‘’I’m not committing to hardcore Twitter.’’

Meanwhile, advertisers have been pausing spending on the site — hurting Twitter’s main source of revenue. Companies including General Motors, Volkswagen, and General Mills said they were pausing advertising after Musk took over — some brands acting in conjunction with calls from civil rights groups to do so.

That was exacerbated last month when Musk tweeted a conspiracy-laden article about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi.