These 37 Republicans voted against a bill to protect same-sex marriage

By Lindsey Rupp Bloomberg,Updated November 16, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) spoke with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as they walked through the Senate Subway to participate in a vote on the Senate Floor at the US Capitol Building on November 16, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Senators held a procedural vote to move forward with legislation protecting same-sex marriages known as the Respect for Marriage Act, which now is expected to have a final vote after the Thanksgiving holiday.Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect the right of same-sex couples to marry passed by a 62-37 procedural vote in the Senate, with 12 Republicans joining all Democrats.

The legislation, sponsored by Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Tammy Baldwin and Republican Susan Collins, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act that defined marriage as between a man and a woman under federal law and ensure benefits for all married couple. The previous law was struck down by the 2015 Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which requires all states to grant and recognize same-sex marriages.

Today’s vote is a big win for Democrats concerned that the conservative-leaning Supreme Court might reconsider Obergefell. Some Republicans argued that the bill is unnecessary and raised doubt on whether the Supreme Court would overturn the ruling.

These are the Republicans who voted against the bill.

Voted Nay

  • John Barrasso, Wyoming
  • Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee
  • John Boozman, Arkansas
  • Mike Braun, Indiana
  • Bill Cassidy, Louisiana
  • John Cornyn, Texas
  • Tom Cotton, Arkansas
  • Kevin Cramer, North Dakota
  • Mike Crapo, Idaho
  • Ted Cruz, Texas
  • Steve Daines, Montana
  • Deb Fischer, Nebraska
  • Lindsey Graham, South Carolina
  • Chuck Grassley, Iowa
  • Bill Hagerty, Tennessee
  • Josh Hawley, Missouri
  • John Hoeven, North Dakota
  • Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi
  • Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma
  • Ron Johnson, Wisconsin
  • John Kennedy, Louisiana
  • James Lankford, Oklahoma
  • Mike Lee, Utah
  • Roger Marshall, Kansas
  • Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
  • Jerry Moran, Kansas
  • Rand Paul, Kentucky
  • Jim Risch, Idaho
  • Mike Rounds, South Dakota
  • Marco Rubio, Florida
  • Rick Scott, Florida
  • Tim Scott, South Carolina
  • Richard Shelby, Alabama
  • John Thune, South Dakota
  • Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania
  • Tommy Tuberville, Alabama
  • Roger Wicker, Mississippi

Not Voting

  • Ben Sasse, Nebraska

