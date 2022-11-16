These 37 Republicans voted against a bill to protect same-sex marriage

The Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect the right of same-sex couples to marry passed by a 62-37 procedural vote in the Senate, with 12 Republicans joining all Democrats.

The legislation, sponsored by Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Tammy Baldwin and Republican Susan Collins, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act that defined marriage as between a man and a woman under federal law and ensure benefits for all married couple. The previous law was struck down by the 2015 Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which requires all states to grant and recognize same-sex marriages.

Today’s vote is a big win for Democrats concerned that the conservative-leaning Supreme Court might reconsider Obergefell. Some Republicans argued that the bill is unnecessary and raised doubt on whether the Supreme Court would overturn the ruling.