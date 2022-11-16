JetBlue to introduce Boston to Paris route in 2023

The airline will use the A321 Long Range aircraft for the route, the same aircraft added for the London flights. These narrow-body planes include 114 seats in the core, in addition to 24 Mint seats, which is the airline’s version of first class.

Months after launching service between Boston and London , JetBlue announced Wednesday that it will begin flights between Logan and Charles de Gaulle Paris in 2023. Paris will become JetBlue’s first continental Europe destination.

“JetBlue is offering something completely unique to what you get from the big global legacy airlines on these routes,” CEO Robin Hayes said in a company announcement, taking a polite swipe at competitors such as Air France and Delta. Hayes said the decision to move forward was based on the success of the London route.

Advertisement

The release made no mention of ticket prices for the new route. The new route will first come to JFK, which is JetBlue’s primary Northeast hub, followed by the Boston launch.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.