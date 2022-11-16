fb-pixel Skip to main content
JetBlue to introduce Boston to Paris route in 2023

After London, JetBlue sets its sites on the City of Light.

By Christopher Muther Globe Staff,Updated November 16, 2022, 37 minutes ago
Interior view of JetBlue's new Airbus A321LR aircraft, which it will use for service between Boston and Paris. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff )David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Months after launching service between Boston and London, JetBlue announced Wednesday that it will begin flights between Logan and Charles de Gaulle Paris in 2023. Paris will become JetBlue’s first continental Europe destination.

The airline will use the A321 Long Range aircraft for the route, the same aircraft added for the London flights. These narrow-body planes include 114 seats in the core, in addition to 24 Mint seats, which is the airline’s version of first class.

“JetBlue is offering something completely unique to what you get from the big global legacy airlines on these routes,” CEO Robin Hayes said in a company announcement, taking a polite swipe at competitors such as Air France and Delta. Hayes said the decision to move forward was based on the success of the London route.

The release made no mention of ticket prices for the new route. The new route will first come to JFK, which is JetBlue’s primary Northeast hub, followed by the Boston launch.

