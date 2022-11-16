Church coffeehouse honors late comrades

“Myself, Marc Meyer, and others of the coffeehouse have been putting together this first one since COVID hit,” Leonard said. “We wanted to honor our fallen comrades.”

In an event marking almost 40 years of operations, Old Ship Church’s “Coffeehouse off the Square” will hold a memorial event for longtime coffeehouse volunteers. The Hingham church will host the event in its parish hall located at 107 Main St. in the town center on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. The special event featuring coffeehouse favorite Southern Rail is a tribute to longtime coffeehouse volunteers Jim Watson, Sherman Whipple, Joan Cellini, Carol Shuler, and Jim Richmond.

Advertisement

According to the event’s planners, Jim Watson “coordinated the coffeehouse with enthusiasm for many years.” Hull resident Sherman Whipple “designed posters and helped get the word out to the community,” in addition to performing on the guitar and singing. Jim Richmond helped out with “the coffeehouse set-up.”

The Bluegrass band Southern Rail will perform at Coffeehouse off the Square in Hingham on Saturday, Nov. 19. Dan Groth

Southern Rail, regarded by many as New England’s favorite bluegrass band, has been a mainstay at the coffeehouse for 15 years. The band consists of Jim Muller on guitar and lead vocals, Sharon Horovitch on bass, Richard Stillman on banjo, and John Tibert on mandolin.

In addition to Southern Rail, the event will also include tribute performances by other coffeehouse musicians in a series that began in 1983. Leonard described the coffeehouse’s “welcoming atmosphere to just relax, listen to good music, and enjoy a cup of coffee and dessert.”

All are welcome, he said. While there is no formal charge, a free-will donation box will benefit the parish’s Unitarian Universalist Service Committee.

In other events this month, the town of Plymouth holds its annual “America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade and Celebration” on Saturday, Nov. 19. The parade steps off from Plymouth Rock at 10 a.m. and ends at Benny’s Plaza, located at 179 Court St. Activities take place on the town’s waterfront from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., including a craft beer and wine garden, a children’s pavilion, a “historic village” and a Native American pavilion.

Advertisement

That evening a musical event called the “National Senior Alumni Drum & Bugle Corp Reunion” takes place at the town’s Memorial Hall, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.

If you’re thinking about having Thanksgiving dinner this year at the Plimoth Patuxet Museums — the living museum of the Pilgrims and their Wampanoag allies formerly called Plimoth Plantation — unfortunately it’s already too late for a place at the museum’s formal dinner table. According to the museum, “Tickets to our immensely popular Thanksgiving dining programs have sold out for 2022.”

However, visitors are invited to the museum’s “Thanksgiving Day Walk-in Buffett,” to take place on turkey day (Thursday, Nov. 24) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Described by the museum as “an unforgettable holiday dining experience,” the buffet will be located at the outdoor tented Craft Center Pavilion. Availability, the museum said, will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Cost is $28 for adults and $14 for children under 12. There are no reservations.

Regardless of what the Pilgrims might have been eating on that “first Thanksgiving,” the menu is traditional Americana, featuring roasted turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, butternut squash, cranberry sauce, and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie. Beverages will be available for an additional charge.

Advertisement

Plans for regional events with an eye to the December holiday season are well underway. In Weymouth, merchants and other community members are planning a “Holiday Stroll in Jackson Square” for Saturday, Nov. 26, from 12 to 5 p.m. Dolly Hardy, the owner of Dolly’s Boutique & Gift Shop, at 819 Broad St., is lining up participants for the annual event that climaxes in a tree lighting in the square. According to Hardy, offerings will include a ‘stroll’ through 50 shops, restaurants and other businesses, Christmas carol singing, candy canes and coloring books, and voting for the “best decorated storefront.”

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, All Souls Church in Braintree is hosting its traditional “Dickens Festival Holiday Craft Fair” on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Caroling by “costumed Dickens characters” is promised along with free visits with Santa, a bake sale, apple pies, raffles, and “27 local crafters selling their handmade items.” All are welcome, admission is free, and the hall is handicapped accessible.

And on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Buttonwood Books & Toys in Cohasset will host a presentation on “best books for holiday gifts” from 6 to 8 p.m. Scituate’s Inly School librarian and author Shelley Sommer and Buttonwood Books manager Kristine Jelstrom-Hamill will present their recommendations. The event is free, and if purchasers mention The James Library, 20 percent of their purchase price will go to that Norwell library and arts venue.

Advertisement

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.