Ellen Levine, 79, dies; editor with keen sense of female readers

Ellen Levine’s interest in journalism began early, as did her understanding of the trade-offs she might have to make to further that interest.

The cause was complications of dementia, her son Peter Levine said.

NEW YORK — Ellen Levine, Good Housekeeping’s first female top editor, whose keen sense of what American women wanted from a magazine also led her to success as Hearst Magazines’ editorial director and Oprah Winfrey’s partner in creating an instant newsstand hit, died on Nov. 6 at her home in Manhattan. She was 79.

By the time she was in 10th grade, working on the high school paper was the highlight of her day. Running things, however, was not an option.

“Life was different then,” Ms. Levine wrote in a letter to her Hearst colleagues when she retired as editorial director in 2016. “Having a female editor-in-chief was not permissible, so I partnered with a very smart boy from my class.”

Her interest in journalism accompanied her to Wellesley College, where she again joined the school paper, working with an older student whom she called a “knockout editor” and who went on to a celebrated career as a writer and filmmaker: Nora Ephron.

“These were people who asked questions,” Ms. Levine said of her fellow student journalists, speaking in a 2016 video interview produced by the college. “I love to ask questions. I drive people crazy asking questions.”

After graduating from Wellesley as a political science major in 1964, Ms. Levine was hired as a reporter by The Record of suburban Hackensack, New Jersey, to cover what was then called women’s news. She eventually oversaw food and decorating coverage for the paper.

She got a major professional lift in 1976 when, after marrying and starting a family, she was hired by Helen Gurley Brown, the groundbreaking editor of the Hearst magazine Cosmopolitan, on the recommendation of the head of the decorating department at Bloomingdale’s.

“Working for Helen changed everything,” Ms. Levine wrote in her 2016 letter. “She mentored me on dozens of issues, from how to compose a Cosmo caption to how to move up in our industry.”

Brown gave Ms. Levine her first shot at running a publication, a short-lived Cosmo offshoot. Then, in 1982, Brown helped her get hired as editor-in-chief of Woman’s Day, one of the so-called Seven Sisters magazines ubiquitous at supermarket checkout counters. Eight years later, Hearst named her editor-in-chief of Redbook, another of the Seven Sisters.

“One of the cover lines I pitched was ‘Why I Date Your Husband,’” Ms. Levine wrote of her suggestions for reinvigorating Redbook. “My years working for Helen Gurley Brown had taught me to draft catchy covers. It sold well.”

Hearst elevated her to oversee Good Housekeeping, a third Seven Sister, in 1994. Until then, as a 110-year-old handbook for the American housewife, its top editor had always been a man.

Ms. Levine massaged the magazine’s mix of diet, entertaining and relationship advice, broadening its appeal to working mothers with consumer-oriented reporting; articles about social and political issues; and coverage of career matters such as pay equity. But she balked at adding the kind of sexually frank articles she had used to spice up Redbook.

“You do different things at different magazines,” she told The New York Times on getting the job. “It never does you any good to give readers something they don’t want.”

Ms. Levine’s Good Housekeeping emphasized health topics such as smoking, heart disease, mental illness and prostate cancer. (Men’s medical problems were logical subjects, she said, because women were the “gatekeepers” of their families’ health.)

She was clear-eyed about who her mass-market readers were, and about who she was.

“I’m not editing for the person addicted to high-fashion magazines,” Ms. Levine told the Times in 2003. ‘’I grew up in the suburbs, went to a public high school, got married at 21 and was a Little League mom.”

Friends and colleagues variously described her in interviews as generous, confident, demanding, shrewd, smart, provocative, competitive and funny. Betsy Carter, a novelist and former magazine editor, said that Ms. Levine’s nonstop curiosity had been “a gift” to her friends and that she had been “one of those people who are connectors” of others.

One fruitful connection involved O, the Oprah Magazine, a joint venture between Hearst and Winfrey’s Harpo Inc. Debuting in 2000, the magazine sold so well at the outset that it was widely deemed the most successful new title in decades. (It ceased print publication in 2020 amid a broader industry downturn.)

Winfrey described by email how she had challenged Ms. Levine and Cathleen P. Black, president of Hearst Magazines at the time, when they first approached her with the idea.

“I asked what would be my ‘why’?” Winfrey recalled. Ms. Levine’s response was straightforward: “She said, ‘You love sharing written words.’ And so did she. She reveled in every page telling its own story.”

Winfrey called her “Queen Levine.”

Ellen Rose Jacobson was born on Feb. 19, 1943, in Queens. Her father, Eugene Robert Jacobson, was an entrepreneur and later an executive with Sun Chemical Corp. Her mother, Jean (Zuckman) Jacobson, was a homemaker.

The family settled in Englewood, New Jersey, when Ellen was a girl. She graduated from Dwight Morrow High School there in 1960 before entering Wellesley.

Six months after graduating from college, she married Richard U. Levine, a medical student on his way to becoming an obstetrician and gynecologist. He died in a bicycle accident in 2020. In addition to her son Peter, Ms. Levine is survived by another son, Daniel; her sister, Karen Jacobson; and five grandchildren.