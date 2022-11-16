Haverhill cancels rest of high school football season after seeing alleged hazing video

“Haverhill Public Schools will not tolerate hazing, harassment, or retaliation in any form,” the school district said in the statement. “Any such misconduct will be responded to swiftly and it will undoubtedly have lasting repercussions for all of those involved.”

Administrators said “significant material was uncovered” Wednesday regarding an ongoing investigation into misconduct by “some members” of the team, according to the statement.

School administrators in Haverhill canceled the rest of their high school football season Wednesday, after a video emerged allegedly showing members of the football team hazing a teenage boy, according to a statement from the school district.

Haverhill police are investigating the incident, the statement said.

The video, posted to Boston 25, appears to show three teenage boys — one of them wearing a Haverhill football shirt — dragging another teen, across the floor of a locker room. It goes on to show a fourth teen in underwear twerking into the victim’s face, reported the channel.

“Given the seriousness of the misconduct, the District has decided to end the current football season — canceling all future practices and forfeiting future games,” administrators said.

Finishing 3-7 over the regular season and missing the MIAA Division 1 playoffs, Haverhill’s only remaining scheduled game would have been played at home against Lowell on Thanksgiving Day. Lowell, also 3-7, will win the game by forfeit.

Administrators said that members of the team’s coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

School officials urged parents and students to share any information they may have regarding hazing practices with the principal.

Globe correspondent Tyler Foy contributed to this story.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.