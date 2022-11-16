It snowed! Here’s what the first snowfall of the season looked like

The National Weather Service received reports of 2.3 inches of snowfall in Leicester, 2.2 inches in Boylston, 2.1 inches in East Windsor, and 2 inches in Shrewsbury, Grafton, and Sturbridge.

Some communities received 1 to 2 inches of snowfall, much of which has since melted away.

Snow fell across parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday night, leaving many lawns and porches covered in white for the first time this season.

NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn, the weather service’s amateur radio station, retweeted videos of snowflakes falling in Franklin, Fitchburg, Sudbury, and Stow, and photos of snow-covered lawns in Northborough, East Longmeadow, and Westborough.





Advertisement

Another tweet showed snow falling a decent clip in southern New Hampshire shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 10:30 p.m., more than an inch of snow had fallen in Westborough.

NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn also retweeted reports that 1.25 inches of snowfall in Sutton and 1.7 inches of snowfall in Fitchburg.

Maine saw even more snowfall.

As of Tuesday afternoon, three inches of snow had fallen outside the National Weather Service office in Caribou. “More snow is on the way for the northern part of our forecast area, beginning mid-morning Wednesday,” the weather service tweeted. “A mix of sleet and freezing rain is likely to the south, but the exact positioning remains uncertain.”

Early Wednesday morning the National Weather Service posted a video of snow falling outside their office in Gray. Snow was accumulating on the pavement and there were reports of snow covered roads, according to the tweet.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.