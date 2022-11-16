It snowed! Here’s what the first snowfall of the season looked like

Snow fell across parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday night, leaving many lawns and porches covered in white for the first time this season.
Some communities received 1 to 2 inches of snowfall, much of which has since melted away.
The National Weather Service received reports of 2.3 inches of snowfall in Leicester, 2.2 inches in Boylston, 2.1 inches in East Windsor, and 2 inches in Shrewsbury, Grafton, and Sturbridge.
NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn, the weather service’s amateur radio station, retweeted videos of snowflakes falling in Franklin, Fitchburg, Sudbury, and Stow, and photos of snow-covered lawns in Northborough, East Longmeadow, and Westborough.
@WX1BOX @PeteNBCBoston nice coating of wet snow on the grass and furniture. Still snowing a bit and 33 degrees, Northborough MA pic.twitter.com/oR1V0UqBj9— Neal S. (@redsox4886) November 16, 2022
Advertisement
Snowing at a pretty good clip in Sudbury at 9:14 pm. Just a little accumulation on grass so far, nothing on roads, walkways. Spotter ID 19-116 @NWSBoston @WX1BOX #mawx pic.twitter.com/jEGgkowiGQ— Brita Meng Outzen (@britaoutzen) November 16, 2022
Another tweet showed snow falling a decent clip in southern New Hampshire shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
A good moderate snow coming down here in Southern NH. #NHWX @WX1BOX @ericfisher pic.twitter.com/u70GNbPYwR— Nathaniel (@weather_studios) November 16, 2022
As of 10:30 p.m., more than an inch of snow had fallen in Westborough.
[1030 PM] Still snowing at a good clip in Westborough with 1.4” total. Current temp 31. @NWSBoston @WX1BOX pic.twitter.com/rj4uaiowsI— Hayden Frank (@Hayds1221) November 16, 2022
NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn also retweeted reports that 1.25 inches of snowfall in Sutton and 1.7 inches of snowfall in Fitchburg.
8:30 pm & mdt snowfall in Fitchburg, MA. Love it/hate it, hard to deny the prettiness of that first snow of the season! Almost magical! 🌨❄️☃️ #MAwx #FirstSnow @ericfisher @jreineron7 @sarahwroblewski @4cast4you @SurfSkiWeather @WX1BOX @WeatherNation @weatherchannel @StormHour pic.twitter.com/C97ZtSiVAt— Greg Forrister (@GregForrister) November 16, 2022
Maine saw even more snowfall.
As of Tuesday afternoon, three inches of snow had fallen outside the National Weather Service office in Caribou. “More snow is on the way for the northern part of our forecast area, beginning mid-morning Wednesday,” the weather service tweeted. “A mix of sleet and freezing rain is likely to the south, but the exact positioning remains uncertain.”
Early Wednesday morning the National Weather Service posted a video of snow falling outside their office in Gray. Snow was accumulating on the pavement and there were reports of snow covered roads, according to the tweet.
Snowfall rates have picked up here at the NWS Office in Gray with snow now accumulating on the pavement. Latest radar data shows the rain/snow line just south of Gray with reports of snow covered roads. pic.twitter.com/7SIAZvwN4y— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) November 16, 2022
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.