Mass. hunter rescued after falling from tree stand in New Hampshire

A 56-year-old hunter from Medfield, Mass. was rescued Tuesday after falling from a tree stand in New Hampshire and seriously injuring himself, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Joseph J. Bethoney climbed up to secure the ladder of an elevated tree stand when he felt it falling backwards, the statement said. He jumped about eight feet and hit the ground, feeling his ankle break beneath him.

Bethoney called 911, prompting rescue crews to hurry to his location. A New Durham firefighter and a conservation officer carried Bethoney a half-mile to a waiting off-highway recreational vehicle on the nearest road, the statement said.