Mischievous coyote caught on video removing lawn decorations in Orleans

The woman had reported the theft to the police, prompting officers to stake out with night vision goggles to try and catch a glimpse of the perpetrator. The woman then set up a security camera in her yard.

The Brick Hill Road resident then found that her ornaments were strewn about her neighbor’s yards, an incident that occurred several times throughout the weekend of Oct. 15, police said. The culprit? A coyote.

One weekend in October, a woman living in Orleans noticed something quite peculiar — her lawn decorations were quietly being taken from her front yard.

In the footage dated Nov. 14 at 4:33 a.m., the coyote was caught grabbing a glass or ceramic object from the yard and scurrying off, according to Orleans Police Department Sergeant William Norton, the officer who took the original report.

“We thought it was maybe a kid playing games,” Norton said in a phone interview. “Just some teenagers in the neighborhood having some fun.”

The guilty animal came back three times that night to snag more decorations, Norton said.

“It may have thought the ornaments were chicken eggs,” he said. “That’s the only thing we can think of. It’s the weirdest thing.”

No actions were taken by animal control or police officers, as their protocol is to leave creatures alone unless they display “vicious or aggressive” behavior, Norton said.

Coyotes commonly roam around Massachusetts in suburban, urban, and rural areas, as they’re able to adapt to various habitats, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

“We do have a lot of coyotes in the area since it’s very wooded,” Norton said.

Officials recommend securing garbage, keeping bird feeder areas clean, closing off crawl spaces, protecting livestock and produce, and trimming brushes, in order to ward off coyotes, MassWildlife said.

