New Hampshire State Police respond to over 35 crashes in five hours during icy conditions

With snowfall and icy conditions early Wednesday morning, New Hampshire State Police troopers received multiple calls for motor vehicle crashes and cars skidding off the road, police said.

Between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., there were at least 35 crashes, N.H. State Police said in a statement. Towns where crashes occurred include Woodstock, Thornton, Grantham, and Manchester, officials said.

“If you come across a roadside emergency, please slow down and move over to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely,” the statement said.