New Hampshire State Police respond to over 35 crashes in five hours during icy conditions

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated November 16, 2022, 45 minutes ago

With snowfall and icy conditions early Wednesday morning, New Hampshire State Police troopers received multiple calls for motor vehicle crashes and cars skidding off the road, police said.

Between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., there were at least 35 crashes, N.H. State Police said in a statement. Towns where crashes occurred include Woodstock, Thornton, Grantham, and Manchester, officials said.

“If you come across a roadside emergency, please slow down and move over to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely,” the statement said.

State police posted a photo of a tractor-trailer that had slid off the road in Woodstock, writing that no injuries were reported.

Another truck crashed in Thornton on I-93 northbound at mile marker 92.2, according to a statement from Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue. There were no injuries reported and the department said that delays were to be expected.

At 9:23 a.m., state police tweeted that a crash was reported on I-89 northbound in Grantham at mile marker 41, closing the left lane. Then, at 12:45 p.m., state police tweeted that yet another motor vehicle crash had occurred on I-93 southbound at exit 8 in Manchester.

During snow or ice events, New Hampshire drivers should reduce their speed, use headlights, leave extra space for the vehicle driving in front, put away distractions, clear snow and ice from their vehicles, stay away from snow plows, and buckle up, state police said in a statement.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

