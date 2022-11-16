Open skating, a call for artists, and a Thanksgiving reenactment

Historic Newton and the Natick Historical Society have collaborated to develop a virtual exhibit centering on the experience and legacy of the area’s Massachusett and Nipmuc people. In observance of National Native American Heritage Month, “I Heard that Word” highlights the choices indigenous communities faced between 1646 to 1660 as English expansion overtook the landscape, and Puritan missionary John Eliot attempted to inject Christianity into the native cultures. The exhibit can be viewed online at express.adobe.com/page/gsKyI6ssFnFs3/ .

The City of Salem is calling on artists from the Greater Boston area and beyond to create an interactive, outdoor work of art to enliven its public spaces. The selected piece will be displayed in a public, city-owned space of the artists’ choosing for at least four months in the spring of 2023. Projects must be interactive, but there are no other restrictions on form or content. A $12,000 grant will be awarded to the winning proposal. Proposals are due online by 4 p.m. Dec. 15. To learn more or submit a proposal, visit salemma.gov .

The Whistler House Museum of Art in Lowell is hosting its annual holiday party Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The night features silent and live auctions, an open bar and dinner, and live music — all in the historic Whistler House at 243 Worthen St. This year’s color theme is blue and gold, and guests are invited to coordinate their outfits. Proceeds will help fund children’s art programs and the continued restoration of the site. Admission is $100 for museum members, $110 for nonmembers, and $120 at the door, but advanced registration is recommended. To RSVP, call 978-452-7641 or email dgain@whistlerhouse.org by Nov. 21.

MarketStreet Rink in Lynnfield returned for its ninth season Nov. 14. As one of the North Shore region’s most beloved holiday and winter season activities, the ice skating rink will for the first time feature weekly themed skating events for children. Themes include “superheroes,” “pirates,” and “Santa skate.” The rink, located at 600 Market St., is open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturdays, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $12, free for children aged 3 and younger. Skate rentals cost $5. For more information, visit marketstreetlynnfield.com.

Plymouth’s Plimouth Patuxet Museums, located at 137 Warren Ave., are hosting a dinner event called “The Story of Thanksgiving” Nov. 25 at noon. The event will feature pilgrim role players and will offer attendees roast turkey and “all the traditional New England trimmings,” including fall harvest fruits, assorted nuts, a relish tray, dinner rolls, cornbread, wood-pressed apple cider, and many more appetizers, main courses, and desserts. Attendees must buy tickets in advance. Ticket prices are $47 – $116. For tickets and more information, visit eventbrite.com.

The North Shore Holiday Light Show returned to Haverhill for its third season Nov. 18 and is available to enjoy through December. The festival of lights offers 1 mile of dazzling, drive-through displays. Visitors can tune into synchronized music on their car radio and take in the show from the warmth of the passenger seat. Tickets are $25 per car, and a season pass is available for $62.50. The route begins at 1058 Boston Road. To buy tickets and browse specific dates, visit holidaylightshow.com.

