Police investigate Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowell

At the scene, they found the victim, Odogwu Ganobi, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lowell police officers responded to the area of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Police are investigating a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowell that left a 26-year-old man dead, officials said on Wednesday.

Ganobi was transported to Lowell General Hospital and then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he died Wednesday morning, the statement said.

The shooting is under investigation by Lowell police and State Police, the statement said.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the shooting to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

