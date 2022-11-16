fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police investigate Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowell

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated November 16, 2022, 43 minutes ago

Police are investigating a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowell that left a 26-year-old man dead, officials said on Wednesday.

Lowell police officers responded to the area of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

At the scene, they found the victim, Odogwu Ganobi, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ganobi was transported to Lowell General Hospital and then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he died Wednesday morning, the statement said.

The shooting is under investigation by Lowell police and State Police, the statement said.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the shooting to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video