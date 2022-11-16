The Rhode Island angle on past presidential comebacks

We know that Trump is going to be a heavy underdog in Rhode Island, as he lost in landslides to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. But how did the other guys who tried to win back the White House fare in Rhode Island?

Trump joins a short list of former presidents who lost (or didn’t seek) a second consecutive term in office, and then sought the presidency again. Only Grover Cleveland accomplished what Trump will try to do in two years.

It’s official. Former president Donald Trump is running for the White House again in 2024.

Advertisement

Here’s an overview.

Martin Van Buren

Van Buren was the first Democrat to win Rhode Island when he won the presidency in 1836. But four years later, Rhode Island soured on him and delivered a resounding victory to William Henry Harrison (with 61 percent of the vote). Harrison won the presidency as a Whig. Van Buren tried and failed to run for the Democratic nomination in 1844, and then he did end up on the presidential ballot as a member of the Free Soil Party in 1848. Rhode Islanders strongly supported the eventual winner, Zachary Taylor of the Whig Party.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Grover Cleveland

Trump’s best-case scenario is to be the next Cleveland. In 1884, Cleveland, a Democrat, won the presidency, but was thumped by Republican James G. Blaine in Rhode Island. In 1888, Republican Benjamin Harrison beat Cleveland nationally and in Rhode Island, but Cleveland won the rematch in 1892 to return to the White House. (That race was close in Rhode Island, but Harrison won with just over 50 percent of the vote.)

Theodore Roosevelt

Teddy became president in 1901 after the assassination of William McKinley, and the Republican cruised to a full four-year term in 1904 both nationally and in Rhode Island. Roosevelt didn’t run again in 1908, and then tried to make comeback in 1912 as a Progressive. He won 21 percent of the vote in Rhode Island, but finished third behind Democrat Woodrow Wilson and Republican William Howard Taft, who was the sitting president at the time. Wilson won in landslide nationally to become the first president to win more than 400 electoral votes.

Advertisement

Herbert Hoover

Speaking of landslides, Hoover got 444 electoral votes to win the presidency in 1928 as a Republican, beating back Democrat Al Smith. Rhode Island was one of the few bright spots for Smith in that election, delivering him a 1,451-vote victory. Hoover lost nationally and in Rhode Island to Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932, and then he sought the Republican nomination in 1940, but didn’t come close to winning.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.