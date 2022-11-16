In R.I. governor’s race, electoral map reflects national trends

But the towns of Burrillville and Glocester reflected the state’s rural red western swath, giving Republican Ashley Kalus 57.4 percent and 56.6 percent of the vote respectively. And Johnston, long a Democratic blue-collar bastion, continued its shift to the right, backing Kalus with 51.5 percent of the vote.

PROVIDENCE — Barrington, an affluent white-collar suburb, was decidedly blue in the governor’s race this year, giving Democrat Daniel J. McKee 67.3 percent of the vote. And Providence, the urban capital, delivered a whopping 80.7 percent of its vote to McKee.

A precinct-level map showing the percentage of votes that went to Democratic Governor Daniel J. McKee in his race against Republican Ashley Kalus.

So while McKee trounced Kalus in the Nov. 8 general election (57.9 percent to 38.9 percent), a closer look at the electoral map shows Rhode Island reflecting national trends — with rural and white working-class communities trending red, and more affluent, well-educated suburban communities trending blue, Providence College political science Professor Adam S. Myers said Wednesday.

“In our little state, all these national trends can be observed, almost in miniature,” he said.

Smithfield, a town of 22,000 people in northwest Rhode Island, has emerged as the one town where that red/blue balance is nearly exactly even.

Kalus edged McKee by just 22 votes — 4,151 to 4,129 — in Smithfield. And in the House District 53 race, Republican Brian J. Rea holds a 60-vote lead over Democratic Representative Bernard A. Hawkins, a Smithfield Democrat, while Hawkins is requesting a recount.

Those razor-thin margins reflect the town’s mix of blue collar and white collar, conservative and liberal, Republican and Democrat, Myers said.

Like other Democrats, McKee continued to do well in any Rhode Island community that touched the coast, and in a state with 400 miles of coastline, that’s a formula for success. “Basically, McKee won every coastal community from Westerly to Providence to Little Compton,” Myers said. And the results reflect the continued gains by Democrats in the East Bay, he said.

But no place was more consequential than Providence, which delivered 26,862 votes for McKee and just 5,371 for Kalus.

“Providence is a one-party town, no doubt about it, and this has been the case really since the late 1960s or early 1970s,” Myers said. “But it may be even more pronounced than it used to be because the Republican Party is virtually nonexistent in the city of Providence.”

While Kalus received 16 percent of the Providence vote this year, former Republican Governor Donald L. Carcieri received 31 percent of the Providence vote in 2006 and 33 percent in 2002.

With such a big deficit in the state’s major vote center, Kalus would have needed to rack up wins in Warwick and Cranston, the second and third largest cities, Myers said. “But she just didn’t get that at all,” he said.

McKee won Warwick, 55.6 percent to 41.1 percent, and he took Cranston, 55 percent to 42.2 percent.

McKee even beat Kalus in the city where she now lives. After living in Massachusetts, Illinois and Florida, the healthcare executive bought a $770,000 home in Newport in May 2021. But McKee won 70.8 percent of the vote in Newport, while Kalus managed just 25.9 percent.

“I don’t think she spent enough time there to put down roots in Newport,” Myers said. “I doubt she established a lot of affection from her neighbors.”

Kalus did win in Johnston, a town that has long elected Democrats to local office but that voted for Republican Donald J. Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena, a Democrat, has been a visible ally of McKee, helping to lead his Transition COVID-19 Advisory Group. But in April, Polisena acknowledged he was displeased with some of McKee’s advisers pushing the governor to “move to the left” on certain issues.

And on Election Day, Kalus received 51.5 percent of the vote in Johnston, while McKee received 45.8 percent.

Myers said Kalus won Johnston by a narrower margin than Trump. But, he said, “The realignment of Johnston is complete. It is now a Republican town, and in the Trump era, many of these working-class ancestral-Italian residents of Johnston have become Republicans, or at least vote that way.”

Kalus did best in rural towns in the western part of the state such as Scituate (55.8 percent) and Foster (55.2 percent). “She won rural western Rhode Island, which has become the Republican base in this state,” Myers said.

McKee, meanwhile, built on his base of support in the Blackstone Valley.

In the 2018 Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, former state Representative Aaron Regunberg came within less than 2,500 votes of ousting McKee, who won 51.1 percent to 48.9 percent. An analysis of that 2018 race showed that McKee, a former Cumberland mayor, rolled up big vote totals in Blackstone Valley cities such as Woonsocket and Pawtucket, and he did well in areas with significant Latino populations, such as Central Falls and South Providence.

McKee did not do as well in Central Falls and South Providence in this year’s Democratic primary, which included Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, who would have been the state’s first Latina governor. But in the general election, McKee received 72.7 percent of the Central Falls vote and dominated in South Providence.

McKee and other Democrats won Central Falls easily but with somewhat smaller percentages than in the past, Myers said. “This suggests to me that the pro-Republican shift that we saw among Latinos in Rhode Island and nationally during the 2020 election has abated somewhat but has not gone away completely,” he said.

McKee received 56.6 percent of the vote in his hometown of Cumberland. By comparison, he received 60.4 percent of the Cumberland vote in the 2018 Democratic primary and 61.9 percent of the Cumberland vote in the 2018 general election for lieutenant governor.

Myers said McKee’s Cumberland performance closely tracked with that of other top Democratic candidates in recent years.

“For better or worse — mostly worse — national-level partisanship is the most important factor influencing vote choice in high-profile contests these days,” he said. “It almost always outweighs the local ties that candidates enjoy, as ex-mayor Allan Fung found out in Cranston, too.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.