Shirley man charged in fatal crash on I-190 in Leominster

A Shirley man has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in October, authorities said.
Christopher Filz, 19, was arraigned in Leominster District Court Tuesday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, and speeding and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s office.
On Oct. 6, Filz was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang with three passengers when the crash occurred on Interstate 190 in Leominster. The car went down an embankment on the right side of the road and rolled over, prosecutors said. The passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Krystal Mello, 16, of Ayer, died as a result of the crash. A 16-year-old girl from Shirley and an 18-year-old man from Bolton were injured and taken to a hospital in Worcester, officials said.
Filz was ordered not to drive and to have no contact with witnesses and family of the victim. The case was continued to Jan. 5.
