Shirley man charged in fatal crash on I-190 in Leominster

A Shirley man has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in October, authorities said.

Christopher Filz, 19, was arraigned in Leominster District Court Tuesday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, and speeding and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s office.

On Oct. 6, Filz was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang with three passengers when the crash occurred on Interstate 190 in Leominster. The car went down an embankment on the right side of the road and rolled over, prosecutors said. The passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle.