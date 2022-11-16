Springfield police officer shoots, injures suspect

A Springfield police officer shot and injured a man while responding to an incident on Wednesday, the department said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Woodside Terrace, according to a statement from the Springfield Police Department. The suspect, who was transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, was placed under arrest for “numerous charges.”

Police said that more information would be released in the near future.

The department could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon, nor could the Hampden district attorney’s office.

