They’re fat and happy — and ready for their place on your table next to the cranberry sauce and stuffing

They’re fat, happy, pampered, feathery creatures who preen and simply seem to know that they are the broad-breasted star attractions around these parts.

And — at least for the time being — they kind of do.

METHUEN — They strut around here like they own the place.

But what they don’t realize — bird brains that they are — is that their day is coming.

Doomsday, that is.

And it’s coming quickly. Their date with destiny is circled in red on holiday calendars from sea to shining sea.

Soon they will be plucked and roasted and will sit on sterling silver platters or simple serving trays surrounded by peas and mashed potatoes, butternut squash, turnips, buttered corn, and sumptuous bread stuffing.

Heads will be bowed, somebody will offer a Thanksgiving prayer, and then from across the fruited plain to a town near you this simple request will be repeated with ravenous glee:

“Would someone please pass the turkey?”

Those words could well be the hard-earned punctuation point of Jim Rischer’s professional life, a life he has carved out here amid faded, red barn-board, and a tin-topped corrugated steel silo where he is raising some 18,000 turkeys this year.

Jim Rischer runs Raymond's Turkey Farm in Methuen, which was started in 1950 by Claire and Raymond Rischer with just 24 turkeys. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

And here at Raymond’s Turkey Farm they’re getting ready for prime time, those chilly days leading up to Thanksgiving when customers will line up for the holiday’s main event: a perfect ready-to-roast turkey, and fixings such as cranberry sauce, squash, and potatoes.

But first there will be cleaning and eviscerating — the end of the line for turkeys raised here on feed that is a mixture of corn, soy, and some vitamins.

“It’s all natural,” Rischer told me the other day as he showed me around his finely feathered domain here.

Rischer has been at it for a long time. His parents, Raymond and Claire Rischer, started the place with 24 turkeys in 1950. Across seven decades now, they annually raise enough turkeys to fill Boston Garden.

That’s a lot of turkey feed.

“No additives,” Rischer told me. “No hormones. None of that stuff. Our birds are all natural. We breed, hatch, grow, and process them here. And they’re all sold here. We don’t sell to anybody else.”

That’s a lot of tender, painstaking care for a bird which — at birth — can fit in the palm of your hand.

And it’s become a family affair. Rischer and his wife, Patt, operated the place over the course of their 50-year marriage. Patt died earlier this year after a lengthy illness.

Vickie Rischer, Jim Rischer's daughter, made gravy using many pots on stoves. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Their daughters — Vickie Rischer and Kim Ellis — take care of the retail and kitchen end of the business. Their son Jamie is a key part of the enterprise. Jim and Patt’s younger grandchildren are beginning to enter the family business, the fourth generation of the family to do so.

And there’s plenty of work to do.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, between 8,000 and 9,000 turkeys will fly out their door. Well, not exactly fly. But a final bit of business for a place where turkeys are fed with a recipe that hasn’t been tinkered with in 50 years.

Jim Rischer knows that people can be particular about what they place on their Thanksgiving table. He sells turkeys that are natural, but not organic.

“A lot of people don’t like organic birds,” he told me. “I think they’re awful.

“A friend of mine moved to Florida. And he used to get a bird here every year. He called me up from his friend’s house on Thanksgiving night. He said, ‘I’m over at this guy’s house. I’m here now. He made organic turkey. There’s eight of us. Three of us threw it out.’ He said to me: “Can you send me a turkey down here?’ Organic is more like a wild turkey. And they’re no good either.”

The guy has a master’s degree in turkey — my kind of turkey.

Turkeys roamed the farm. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

But he took a circuitous route to get there.

He graduated from Methuen High School in 1969.

“I have an associate’s degree in architectural engineering,” he said. “So, I was probably going to go into that, except I couldn’t see driving to Boston every day.”

He did that for two years in the early 1970s. And that was enough.

His children and his grandson now work with him at the turkey farm, keeping the lights on here seven days a week in this prime-time season.

Does he have any advice for those amateur, apron-wearing cooks who will be at work in the family kitchen this Thanksgiving?

“Yeah. Have someone else do it,” he said, grinning.

“The thing with turkeys is a lot of people don’t like working with them because they’re big and they’re not used to it. A lot of younger people, they don’t have home (economics) in school anymore, and their parents don’t cook. They’re all working.

“They haven’t a clue what to do with the thing. The main thing is: Keep it cold. If you pick up a fresh one, you’ve got to keep it cold in the refrigerator. And put it on the lowest part in the back because it stays the coldest. Cook it slow at 350 for 20 minutes a pound. And don’t worry about the thing.”

I asked him what his Thanksgiving Day routine is. Pretty simple, he said.

“I come down here in the morning,” he said. “And I go home and lock the doors. Seriously.

“Somebody has to come down here anyway because there’s live birds out back. They don’t care what day it is. They’re going to eat. And we’ll stay open from 8 probably until 10 or 11. I get all kinds of calls. People who have picked up birds from somewhere else and they want a good one. They took it out of the refrigerator. Someone had a couple of drinks on the way home and forgot to pick one up.

“You get all kinds of people. I had a person come one time and they left it on their back porch and they think a racoon ate the leg. That’s what they think because the leg was chewed off.”

He told me this Thanksgiving tale:

A few years ago, a guy from Cambridge called in a panic. He had bought a turkey in a supermarket and it had spoiled.

“It was like 9 o’clock in the morning and I said, ‘Where are you coming from?’ And I said, ‘Do you know how to get here?’ He said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘If you hurry up, I’ll wait for you.’

“But it took them an hour to get here. They bought a turkey. And he’s come back every year since. He still comes back. That’s why we come in that day. It’s good PR. People need something. We sell a lot of gravy that morning.”

The fourth Thursday in November: It’s when a whole lot — you might say an entire flock — of turkeys fly off the shelves. And onto a plate near you.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.