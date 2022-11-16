In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.

Birthdays: Blues musician W.C. Clark is 83. Actor Steve Railsback is 77. Former pro tennis player Zina Garrison is 59. Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 58. Actor Lisa Bonet is 55. Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 45. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 45. Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire is 40. Actor-comedian Pete Davidson is 29.

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 16, the 320th day of 2022. There are 45 days left in the year.

In 1914, the newly created Federal Reserve Banks opened in 12 cities.

In 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.

In 1960, Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable died in Los Angeles at age 59.

In 1961, House Speaker Samuel T. Rayburn died in Bonham, Texas, having served as speaker since 1940 except for two terms.

In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.

In 1989, six Jesuit priests, a housekeeper and her daughter were slain by army troops at the University of Central America Jose Simeon Canas in El Salvador.

In 1991, former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards won a landslide victory in his bid to return to office, defeating State Representative David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader.

In 2001, investigators found a letter addressed to Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont containing anthrax; it was the second letter bearing the deadly germ known to have been sent to Capitol Hill.

In 2004, President George W. Bush picked National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.

In 2006, Democrats embraced Nancy Pelosi as the first female House speaker in history, but then selected Steny Hoyer as majority leader against her wishes.

In 2012, former CIA Director David Petraeus told Congress that classified intelligence showed the Sept. 11, 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya, that killed US Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans was a terrorist attack, but that the Obama administration withheld the suspected role of al-Qaida affiliates to avoid tipping them off.

In 2017, Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken became the first member of Congress to be caught up in a wave of allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior, after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. (Franken would resign weeks later.) The federal bribery trial of Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey ended with the jury hopelessly deadlocked on all charges. (Federal prosecutors decided not to retry him.) Jose Altuve of the World Champion Houston Astros won the American League Most Valuable Player award; Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins was the winner in the National League.

In 2018, a US official said intelligence officials had concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In 2020, President-elect Joe Biden warned of dire consequences if President Donald Trump and his administration continued to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and kept blocking briefings on national security policy issues and vaccine plans; Biden told reporters, “More people may die if we don’t coordinate.”

Last year, hospitals in Michigan and Minnesota reported a wave of COVID-19 patients not seen in months as beds were filled with unvaccinated people and health care leaders warned that staff were being worn down by yet another surge. American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, arrived back in the United States after former US diplomat Bill Richardson helped negotiate his release. The US Census Bureau announced that Hartville, Missouri, was now the closest town to the center of US population distribution. Michelle Wu was sworn in as Boston’s first woman and first person of color elected mayor in the city’s long history.