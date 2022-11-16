Tom Brady, David Ortiz among athletes sued over crypto losses in federal lawsuit filed by investor

Lawyers for Garrison said in the 41-page civil complaint that he’s filing the suit on behalf of himself and “all others similarly situated,” noting that American consumers lost over $11 billion as a result of the FTX collapse.

The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Florida by Edwin Garrison, names the two former Boston athletes, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and several other celebrity endorsers as defendants.

An Oklahoma crypto investor has sued the founder of FTX and its celebrity ambassadors including Tom Brady and David Ortiz, alleging the now-bankrupt digital currency exchange was in effect “a Ponzi scheme” that used deceptive practices including the star endorsements to bilk investors.

Advertisement

And, the complaint says, Garrison had purchased “an unregistered security” from FTX in the form of a yield-bearing account, or YBA, doing so “after being exposed to some or all of Defendants’ misrepresentations and omissions regarding the Deceptive FTX Platform.”

The filing says part of the deception “employed by the FTX Entities involved utilizing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment—like these Defendants—to raise funds and drive American consumers to invest in” the YBAs.

While the commercials touted FTX’s purported financial health, the complaint alleges, a recent Reuters report indicates Bankman-Fried secretly transferred at least $4 billion in FTX customer funds to an affiliated company, Alameda, without telling anyone, and that FTX entities lent more than half its $16 billion in customer funds to Alameda in total, with more than $10 billion in loans outstanding.

In separate bankruptcy filings Monday, lawyers for FTX and its related businesses could owe money to more than 1 million people and organizations, the New York Times reported. Bankman-Fried resigned from FTX Friday when the bankruptcy papers were filed, and government regulators last week launched investigations when a run on deposits left the company with an $8 billion shortfall, the Times reported.

Advertisement

Garrison’s lawsuit says FTX celebrity endorsers including Brady and Ortiz “never disclosed the nature, scope, and amount of compensation they personally received in exchange for the promotion of the Deceptive FTX Platform, which the SEC has explained that a failure to disclose this information would be a violation of the anti-touting provisions of the federal securities laws.”

In addition, the suit alleges, the endorsers failed to conduct “any due diligence prior to marketing these FTX products to the public.”

Requests seeking comment were sent Wednesdsay afternoon to Brady’s agent and an Ortiz spokesperson.

The lawsuit provides a rundown of FTX commercials featuring the celebs, including the spots with the former Pats quarterback and Sox slugger, as well as Brady’s former wife, the supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

“Mr. Brady and Ms. Bündchen also joined the company’s $20-million ad campaign in 2021,” the civil complaint says. “They filmed a commercial called ‘FTX. You In?’ showing them telling acquaintances to join the FTX platform.”

Otrtiz, the suit says, also appeared in a TV spot that started running nationwide during the 2021 World Series.

“In the ad ... Ortiz is watching a game on the television when he receives a phone call from The Moon,” the filing says. “Inspired by the ‘moonblast’ home run scored on the field, The Moon frantically tells David about opportunities to get into cryptocurrency with FTX. David decides it’s an offer he can’t refuse and joins fellow sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady on the platform.”

Advertisement

The suit seeks unspecified financial damages.

Lawyers for the defendants hadn’t filed a response to the lawsuit as of Wednesday afternoon.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.