Major networks bypass live coverage of Trump speech

On cable, Fox News Channel aired most of the speech live while CNN carried the first 25 minutes before switching back to a panel discussion after Trump formally announced his 2024 candidacy. MSNBC, however, chose not to air the speech, choosing instead to stick with Alex Wagner’s 9 p.m. show.

ABC, NBC, and CBS all decided to stick with previously scheduled entertainment programming — reality show “Bachelor in Paradise” on ABC, science fiction drama “La Brea” on NBC, and a fictionalized show about the FBI on CBS.

When Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night that he will mount another run for the White House — a rare case of a former president seeking his old job — the country’s three major broadcast networks opted not to carry his speech live.

Advertisement

Fox’s decision to carry the speech is notable considering that several network commentators expressed a clear on-air preference last week for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to take over as the Republican 2024 standard-bearer after the party’s disappointing showing in the midterm elections.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Two other properties in Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, the New York Post and The Wall Street Journal, also signaled last week a preference for DeSantis, with the Post declaring him “DeFUTURE” on the tabloid’s cover and the Journal’s editorial board declaring that “Trump Is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.”

During the 2016 presidential race, CNN was frequently criticized for giving ample airtime to Trump’s speeches. The network’s new chief, Chris Licht, told employees on Tuesday that coverage decisions about Trump as a candidate would be made on a case-by-case basis.

While ABC, NBC, and CBS did not preempt prime time programming to air the speech, the networks all had correspondents stationed at Mar-a-Lago who reported on the announcement earlier in the evening during the nightly newscasts hosted by David Muir, Lester Holt, and Norah O’Donnell.

Advertisement

Liz Harrington, a spokeswoman for Trump, told the conservative channel Real America’s Voice earlier in the evening that such a decision amounted to censorship. “They don’t want the American people to hear directly from the biggest leader of the greatest political movement in our history, so I do suspect they will try to censor and cut away,” she said.

Fox host Sean Hannity, who informally advised the former president during his White House years, said on his prime time show Tuesday that Trump was “laying down a marker” by announcing his 2024 campaign so early. “I’m watching this president at this hour and I’m seeing a guy that looks like he is dead-on focused,” the host told viewers.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth declared during a break in live coverage that Trump was “in as good a form as you have ever seen him,” while former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee called the speech “pitch-perfect” and Trump unbeatable “if he keeps on like this tonight.”

On CNN, two former Trump aides harshly criticized the speech. Mick Mulvaney, former director of the Office of Management and Budget, called him “the only Republican who could lose” in 2024, while former communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump is “wholly unfit to ever be in office again.”

Yet neither Fox nor CNN carried the entire speech. As Trump was discussing what he called the “tremendous problem” of transgender athletes, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper had pivoted to coverage of a missile that killed two people in Poland.

Advertisement

Fox also cut away, and by the time Trump’s speech concluded, after a little more than an hour, 10 p.m. host Laura Ingraham was instead getting commentary from Hoover Institution fellow Victor Davis Hanson.

Washington Post

N.Y. Post plays Trump down page

Former president Donald Trump’s announcement of his 2024 presidential made the cover of the New York Post — but just barely.

“Florida man makes announcement,” was the understated headline in Wednesday’s edition, down at the bottom of the tabloid’s cover. Coverage of gangs dominated the page.

It was the latest snub for Trump — who moved his primary residence from New York to Florida — by Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.

Washington Post

Blackstone’s Schwarzman won’t be supporting Trump

Blackstone Inc. CEO and Republican mega-donor Stephen Schwarzman won’t be backing former president Donald Trump’s bid for a return to the White House, saying it is time for the party to move on.

“America does better when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday,” Schwarzman said in a statement. “It is time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries.”

Schwarzman’s defection from Trump, reported earlier by Axios, marks the second time in recent days a major GOP donor has said publicly they will not be giving to Trump’s 2024 effort.

Citadel’s billionaire founder, Ken Griffin, who said last week he was supporting Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis, Tuesday called Trump a “three-time loser” who should not run again.

Advertisement

Schwarzman didn’t support Trump until he was already president, giving $344,400 in December 2017 to a committee that supported his campaign and the Republican National Committee. In all, Schwarzman gave $3.7 million to committees that supported Trump.

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative-asset manager and Schwarzman is listed among the world’s 50 richest people.

Trump has a massive war chest he built up through donations from smaller donors around the country, but the defection of two major GOP fund-raisers could give cover to elected officials who are still deciding who to back.

Bloomberg News

Wis. state lawmaker tossed from GOP caucus

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former president Donald Trump, embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, and wanted to decertify President Biden’s victory, has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus because her colleagues don’t trust her, according to a letter sent to the lawmaker.

State Representative Janel Brandtjen’s expulsion from the caucus comes after Republicans failed to win a supermajority in the Assembly and Trump’s endorsed candidate for governor lost to Democratic Governor Tony Evers in the swing state.

The letter, first obtained by WisPolitics.com, was sent to Brandtjen on Friday, just a day after Republicans met in private to vote on their leaders for the upcoming session. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was reelected to his post. Brandtjen endorsed and campaigned for his Republican opponent, Adam Steen, who was also backed by Trump.

“The continual issues from the past have led our caucus to lose trust in you,” state Representative Rob Summerfeld, the Assembly GOP caucus co-chair, said in the letter telling Brandtjen she would no longer be allowed to attend the caucus. “For this reason, this vote was taken.”

Advertisement

Brandtjen, in a statement, called the action against her “petty.”

“Removing me from caucus will not stop the ongoing voting issues that plague our state, but it does prove that many members of the caucus are willing to ignore their constituents to stay in good standing with caucus leadership and keep their committee chairmanships,” she said.

Vos declined to elaborate on why Brandtjen was kicked out.

“It was closed caucus,” Vos said. “I think the letter speaks for itself.”

Associated Press