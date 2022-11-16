See the texts between coordinators of Ron DeSantis’ migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard

The documents, released earlier this week as part of a public records request, detail how a top official in the administration of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and others reveled in the planning of the politically motivated stunt that ultimately deceived 49 migrants into relocating to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14.

Text exchanges in documents obtained by the Globe show Florida officials and executives with a Florida-based plane company gleefully plotting to send unassuming migrants to blue states.

See the texts in which DeSantis’ public safety czar Larry Keefe and others marked their excitement over the success of the Florida governor’s plan with exclamation points, thumbs up emojis, and smiley faces, and made plans to celebrate their work with “some wine at dinner.”

Celebrating with wine

In August, Perla Huerta, a former US Army counterintelligence specialist who migrants said recruited and enticed them to board the flights, texted Keefe about celebrating their stunt with some wine.

Perla Huerta Aug. 16, 2022, 9:07 PM If you need wine to unwind or anything from store , since you seem to be putting out fires, let me know and I'll pick it up.

Thank you, but I'm all set. Perhaps tomorrow evening we can celebrate a productive week with some wine at dinner. Larry Keefe

Locating migrants

Huerta and others discussed how to find migrants and “where refugees hang out” in September.

2 people Sept. 5, 2022, 1:03 PM Thanks so much again for yesterday, it was a lot but very productive and helpful. On a separate note do you know where refugees hang out in between waiting on greyhound or flights out?

[And] how do they get to airport and greyhound? Perla Huerta Most of the time they stay at the NGO until they travel. Sam Miller OK, that makes sense

Thanks

Perla Huerta

‘Will be at 50 by Tuesday no problem’

Businessman James Montgomerie, who owns the company Florida hired to fly the migrants from San Antonio, updated Keefe about how many they recruited to make the journey.

James Montgomerie Sept. 10, 2022, 7:03 PM We are at 34 tonight confirmed on the manifest, will be at 50 by Tuesday no problem

Excellent Sept. 11, 2022, 2:33 PM Larry Keefe We are 50 today 👍 Congratulations. Great work

The network has grown exponentially! We believe we could probably generate another 50 inside 48 hours

‘Yahtzee!!’

Huerta celebrated a full flight.

2 people Sept. 12, 2022, 6:20 PM Yahtzee!!

We're full Perla Huerta Excellent! Larry Keefe

The migrants land

Huerta and Keefe give each other kudos.

Perla Huerta Sept. 14, 2022, 4:21 PM Victory Arms For you!!!! Thank you for this opportunity and support.

Thank you for all, Perla !'! Let's drive on !!! Salute to you. Larry Larry Keefe

