Trump’s don’t-blame-me calculus

The former president cannot stop trying to make his own reality and cannot start accepting responsibility for his actions or acknowledging their consequences. In the heads-I-win-tails-you-lose world of Trump, all successes accrue to him, and any failings are someone else’s fault — the 2018 midterms, when Democrats took back the House; his own presidential loss in 2020; and now 2022, the worst showing of a party out of power in two decades.

Yet when Donald Trump stepped onto the flag-bedecked stage at his gilded Palm Beach palace on Tuesday evening to declare that he would run for president again, it was as if none of it had happened.

In that sense, with the smoke still rising on a national rebuke, the choreographed conviviality on Tuesday night was the ultimate in not taking responsibility.

Instead, Trump spun out an alternate vision where the news media has not reported all his successes and where much of the blame for the party’s shortcomings in the midterms “is correct,” although none of that blame belongs to him. And while the country, he told supporters, has slid from greatness to abject embarrassment in two short years, its citizens “have not yet realized the full extent and gravity of the pain our nation is going through” — a suggestion that voters would have punished the party in power if they had only shared his understanding of President Biden’s depravity.

He showed, in other words, that the word “loser” remains his ultimate epithet.

“If he thinks he can win in 2024, he is going to run in 2024, and I doubt there is anyone who can change his mind on that,” said Mick Mulvaney, an acting chief of staff in Trump’s White House. “The question is whether, in light of 2018, 2020, and last week, is he — himself, and no one else — starting to recognize that if the presidential election were held today, he would probably lose.”

Mulvaney added, “A lot of folks think that, myself included, but we don’t matter.”

Trump’s hand-picked candidates for the Senate in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada lost. His most ardent and loyal followers fell short — some far short — in their quests for the governorships of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Two of his revenge picks to knock off House Republicans who voted to impeach him lost critical general election races in Michigan and Washington.

And his unwavering insistence that Republicans run in 2022 on the false claim that victory was stolen from him in 2020 helped turn a referendum on Biden’s political stewardship into a choice between continuance of control for a stumbling Democratic Party or a transfer of power to a Republican Party that many voters found beyond the pale.

To Trump, none of that had any bearing on his desire to return to power.

“He’s in his late 70s and has never taken responsibility his entire life,” said Peter J. Wehner, a senior aide in George W. Bush’s White House and a prominent conservative critic of Trump. “The idea that he will take responsibility now stretches credibility.”

History makes the point.

“I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump said in March 2020 of the government’s faltering response to the rampaging coronavirus, as he pinned the blame on Barack Obama, who had left office nearly four years before.

“People thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” Trump said in Texas, six days after his supporters violently ransacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as he dismissed any notion that his exhortations to march on Capitol Hill had any consequences.

Caught on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women — “when you’re a star, they let you” — Trump brought women who once accused Bill Clinton of misconduct to a debate in 2016 with Hillary Rodham Clinton, a classic in the blame-shifting genre.

Trump’s unwillingness to take responsibility for six years has been met with willing partners in the Republican Party. Responding to unending charges of Trump’s wrongdoing, his allies initiated deflecting investigations of their own, into China’s culpability for the pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s failings on Jan. 6 and the “collusions” of Biden’s son Hunter with Russia.

With the failure of the Republicans’ promised “red wave,” there may yet be consequences for the former president, whether he accepts them or not. As Republican senators stare at another two years in the minority, or as a Republican House frets over governing next year with a razor-thin majority, Trump’s erstwhile allies may re-evaluate their support. And some of them may see Florida’s newly reelected Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, as an alternative.

Wehner, the senior aide in the Bush White House, pointed not only to Republican lawmakers who have said that it is time the party move on from Trump, but also to conservative media outlets that have been remarkably critical, including the New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and Fox News.

“It’s completely cynical,” Wehner said. “They’re now breaking with him not because he’s done anything unethical or immoral — he’s been doing that for decades. It’s simply because they are now making the judgment that he is no longer the path to power.”