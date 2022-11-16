Area startup can attest to how region’s higher-ed field can innovate

In his Nov. 7 Innovation Economy column, Scott Kirsner asks an important question for a region with so many brand-name institutions renowned more for academic tradition than innovation (“College presidents are leaders, but why not innovators?”). Our experience points to the value of experimenting and innovating outside of traditional academe. Envisioned as a graduate school and a design lab, High Meadows sought to develop, pilot, and launch innovations in teacher education. Instead of emphasizing uniform and time-fixed processes — credits that must be accumulated, courses that must be completed — we focused on achievement of common but time-flexible outcomes.

As a small startup, we were free from the constraints that can inhibit innovation in the existing ecosystem of higher education. We created and nurtured an intentional culture that eschewed top-down edicts in favor of collaborative problem-solving. Our experience demonstrated that successful innovation requires novel structures and roles for staff and faculty in addition to new instructional delivery modes. Above all, it entails careful attention to the experience an institution seeks for its students. This summer our programs were acquired by a large institution to offer them at scale.