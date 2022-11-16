Despite midterms, Trump’s MAGA movement leaves him a force to be reckoned with inside the GOP

Donald Trump’s declaration came just a week after a midterm election in which voters around the nation rejected an array of his most favored candidates and roundly rebuked other Republicans who had embraced his ridiculous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

On Tuesday, the man who sparked a violent storming of the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy after voters gave him the boot launched a comeback candidacy for the office he disgraced.

Trump’s speech was a rambling, disjointed, interminable, factually untethered magic carpet ride through his mental mirage. It was, by turns, self-pitying, self-justifying, and self-deluding, a repetition of his long-time falsehoods and a re-litigation of his long list of grievances. (That made it unintentionally hilarious when Trump insisted that “I never want to be a complainer.”)

Advertisement

It was such a flight of fantasy that one could almost think Trump has completely lost sight of reality’s shoreline. Except for this: A week after the midterm results showed that mainstream America has had its fill of election denialism, Trump did not repeat his enormous, democracy-eroding falsehood about the 2020 election.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Still, beyond steering clear of that landmark lie, this wasn’t a speech for most of America. Rather, it was a speech for MAGA, where factuality isn’t of particular importance. Indeed, Trump marveled at the political movement he has built, proclaiming that “there has never been anything like it, this great movement of ours, and perhaps there will be never be anything like it again.”

Despite his endless self-celebration, the great gushing geysers of self-praise, the endless string of specious superlatives he set upon his brow, Trump proclaimed that “this will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign.”

That attempt at self-effacement was amusing, but it does frame the dilemma that now confronts the GOP. Republican pollster Whit Ayers breaks it down this way: Some 10 percent of Republicans are or at least have been “never Trump.” Another 40 percent are “always Trump,” his diehard loyalists. The remaining 50 percent are “maybe Trump,” Republicans who are willing to consider supporting Trump again but will also look at the alternatives.

Advertisement

Add the Never Trumpers to the Republicans open to an alternative, and there’s a path for the GOP to shed its albatross. But given the hardcore Always Trump group, “the more alternatives there are, the easier it will be for Trump to dominate a multi-candidate field,” said Ayers.

That dynamic raises this question: Can you have Trumpism without Trump? It has, after all, become a common refrain among Republicans that though they liked Trump’s policies, they dislike his demeanor and temperament. One can certainly support trade protectionism, American exceptionalism, a neo-isolationist or fortress America foreign policy, reduced immigration, and social-issue conservatism without those policies straying into the bullying, lying, demagoguery, denialism, and nativism that have been Trump’s calling cards.

But the meanness, the mockery, the denigration Trump delights in — that is the heat that has helped fuse together his pugnacious MAGA movement. Further, taking their cue from him, his diehard adherents reject inconvenient realities about their leader’s louche behavior or perpetual grifting as fake news. They discount the various state and federal investigations into his business enterprises or his attempted electoral meddling as little more than Deep State persecution. And they dismiss his 2020 loss as election thievery.

Advertisement

Those are the reality-distorting qualities that, on Jan. 6, 2021, sent MAGA marching against America.

Republicans who like Trump’s policies but not Trump himself could well be drawn to Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is currently surfing the wave of his sweeping reelection.

But though DeSantis is obviously trying to ape Trump’s pugnacity — witness his remark about wanting to “chuck” that “little elf” Anthony Fauci “across the Potomac” — he comes across more as a nerdy cultural warrior than as a politician of the same instinctual demagogic ability.

One long-time Republican strategist says DeSantis’s success should elevate the debate about the need to move on from Trump: “It is good to have him out there. He eats up a lot of oxygen and Trump looks juvenile beating up on him.”

For much of America, that is certainly true. But not for that share of Always Trump Republicans who are attracted by Trump’s bullying antics. Further, even if the Always Trump bloc sinks to the 30 to 35 percent range, a third of the vote can constitute a winning plurality in a multi-candidate primary field.

And that is why, despite three election cycles where he was a dead weight on his party, the GOP is still a long way from solving its Trump problem.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.