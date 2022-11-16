Rising seas are urging us to stop building on barrier islands

I read about the devastation both recent hurricanes have brought to Florida (“Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes,” Page A6, Nov. 11). While our hearts go out to those who have lost so much, we need to learn for the future. A look at a map of where the most damage is will show that if we keep building on these barrier islands, we will continue to experience this type of devastation.

We need to stop building and living on barrier islands. We can visit and enjoy them, yes, but we cannot build homes and other such structures and expect that the impacts of climate change will not eventually erase them. It’s why they’re called barrier islands. They are meant to be a barrier that protects the shore from the effects of the ocean, not a stable, permanent community.