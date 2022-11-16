Trump’s power comes from the press that promotes him

“When news warrants” is an interesting new dynamic for Trump coverage. For the longest time, he was empowered by the fact that virtually everything he said and did was considered news. As a presidential candidate in 2016, Trump dominated campaign reporting, with poisonous nicknames for rivals and policy proposals such as “build the wall,” which were designed with shock and outrage in mind. When he won the White House, he reveled in the nonstop klieg lights that come with the office. Then, unlike other losers, Trump never went away. He gave interviews even to authors who turned out unflattering books about him, apparently sticking to the old adage that any publicity is good publicity as long as they spell your name right. In the runup to 2024, if every Trumpian grunt continues to be treated as breaking news, the media will once again be pumping up a heinous political balloon that Trump’s fellow Republicans are finally trying to deflate.

When Fox News cut from Donald Trump to Laura Ingraham shortly after 10 p.m., she told viewers they would return to the former president’s speech “when news warrants.” For Ingraham, it didn’t .

According to political reporters interviewed for a Vanity Fair piece about Trump’s media coverage, a tougher journalistic standard is going to be applied. And in CommonWealth Magazine, Michael Jonas writes that the media glare on Trump is harsher than it ever was. As evidence, he cites the news stories about his announcement. But I have my doubts that will hurt Trump.

After all, what was the main news of Trump’s speech? He’s running for president a third time after failing to win a second term. And, for obvious reasons — the losing midterm campaigns of election deniers — he avoided repetition of the extremely tiresome lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. It doesn’t take much space or time to say that. Yet cable TV offered analysis before, during, and after the speech, which spilled over into social media and digital and print commentary. And yes, I am contributing to it. Trump has a unique grip on the country, through the press, and as long as that continues, he will be a potent and dangerous force.

Can we ever free ourselves of him?

In the classic teaching of journalism, “man bites dog” — not “dog bites man” — is news. If Trump ever did or said something kind, decent, generous, or selfless — that would be news worth reporting. His meanness, pettiness, lying, and victimhood are well-known characteristics. Yet they still make headlines, as if revealing them over and over again will somehow change the minds of his supporters. For sure, ongoing reporting about investigations into criminal wrongdoing by Trump is aimed at pressuring legal authorities to hold him accountable, as he should be. When he gives a speech or interview, his lies should be exposed and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection should be explored to the fullest. Unfortunately, that also gives him a constant place in our heads.

The political press knows how to ignore people who are not deemed to be serious-enough candidates. Typically, they are women and people of color, who have less access to money, fewer establishment connections, and struggle for coverage at every level, from local to national. Yet even Trump’s harshest critics couldn’t get enough of Trump, a rich, white man whose ability to generate news relates to another classic maxim of journalism: the bigger the name, the bigger the story. In order to give other people a chance at coverage, we have to change that paradigm.

Interestingly, conservative media outlets are deliberately pivoting from Trump, as they seek to promote Republicans like Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is seen as Trump without the baggage. Meanwhile, from the Poynter Institute, Tom Jones argues that Trump is news and must be covered, because of the millions of people who believe in him. “Amplifying everything Trump says is irresponsible, but so is ignoring everything he says,” writes Jones. “A fine line must be walked, and once again, the media will be put to the test by Donald Trump.” Sigh.

As I write this, the news of Trump’s announcement is one of the top stories on the Globe website. That, I think, is the hardest part of the Trump test. Can we cover him “when news warrants” such coverage and walk away from the clicks that go with him when it doesn’t? Or do we just wait for the public to lose interest in Trump before switching to the next shiny object?

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.