Abbey Keyes comes through with clutch penalty kick for No. 10 Dedham in Division 3 semifinals vs. No. 3 Stoneham

Keyes’ winning penalty kick in stoppage time of the first overtime period served as the golden goal in a 3-2 victory for No. 10 Dedham over No. 3 Stoneham in the Division 3 semifinals at Hanlon Field in Medway. The Marauders (17-4-1) return to the state final for the second consecutive year to face the winner of No. 3 Hanover and No. 8 Dover-Sherborn on Saturday at Manning Field in Lynn (time to be determined).

Keyes demonstrated why the captains put their faith in her, burying a low skipping shot into the left corner.

Senior captains Lily Roslonek and Devan O’Connell instructed Dedham coach Don Savi to have junior Abbey Keyes take the penalty kick.

“The captains talked me into it,” said Savi. “She’s very good at it. We have a bunch of kids that could have taken it, but she did and she was very calm. Sometimes, I check her pulse, which is probably what you want in a penalty kick shooter.”

The Marauders were awarded the penalty kick following a challenge in the air from a corner kick. The Spartans questioned the call after disagreeing with it.

Junior forward Nicki Brown put the Marauders ahead in the first half. The Spartans (16-4-2) answered midway through the second half, when senior Jill Spinali cranked a shot inside the far post. Roslonek put the Marauders back ahead again with a header from a corner kick, but the Spartans pulled even with a header of their own courtesy of junior Annika Lawson with just 2:17 to play.

Keyes’ strike from the spot represented the third win in overtime or penalty kicks for the Marauders of the tournament.

“It’s nothing new, we practice it all the time,” said Keyes. “I knew where I was going to go. I’m just thankful it went in and we won.”

NEPSAC Division Class B

Dexter Southfield 6, Berkshire 1 — Senior Rylie Moschella scored two goals and sophomore Maddy Mylen collected a goal and an assist to power Dexter Southfield (13-4-2) to a quarterfinals win against the Bears.

Lawrence Academy 4, Suffield 2 — Junior Se-Hanna Mars scored three goals and classmate Geena Cookinham netted the winner in the quarterfinal win in Groton.

