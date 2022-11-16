Bench coach Will Venable leaves Red Sox to become associate manager of Rangers

Change is coming to the Red Sox coaching staff.

The Rangers have announced the hiring of Will Venable, who served as Red Sox bench coach in 2021 and 2022, as their associate manager on the staff of new manager Bruce Bochy. The move reunites Venable with former Padres teammate and fellow Princeton alum Chris Young, who is general manager of the Rangers.

Venable, 40, is viewed as a manager-in-the-making. He has interviewed for several vacancies, including the Red Sox job after the 2020 season (when Alex Cora was ultimately rehired, and brought on Venable as bench coach) and the Royals position this offseason.