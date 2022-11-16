fb-pixel Skip to main content
Harvard 70, Northeastern 69

Chris Ledlum scores 29 as Harvard keeps Northeastern winless in men’s basketball

By Associated PressUpdated November 16, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Coach Tommy Amaker's team moved to 3-1.Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Chris Ledlum scored 29 points as Harvard beat Northeastern, 70-69, at Matthews Arena Wednesday night.

Ledlum shot 12 for 17 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line for the Crimson (3-1). Idan Tretout was 2 of 3 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to add 9 points. Evan Nelson finished 3 of 7 from the field to finish with 9 points.

Jahmyl Telfort led the way for the Huskies (0-3) with 23 points and six rebounds. Northeastern also got 13 points and six rebounds from Coleman Stucke. Harold Woods also had 13 points and three steals.

