Deshaun Watson practices for first time with Browns during suspension

Deshaun Watson whipped a short pass, pulled down on the facemask of his helmet, and ducked his head before running across the field while trailing starter Jacoby Brissett and Cleveland’s other quarterbacks.

More than two months after he began serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations, Watson practiced Wednesday in what he and the Browns hope is the next step in him taking over as their franchise quarterback.

It was Watson’s first on-field team workout since Aug. 30, 12 days after the three-time Pro Bowl selection reached a settlement with the league following accusation by more than two dozen women of sexually inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions in Texas.

Watson, who was acquired in a trade from Houston in March, agreed to the ban, to pay a $5 million fine, and to undergo treatment and counseling after the league ruled he had violated its personal conduct policy.

Despite temperatures hovering around freezing, Watson wore an orange, short-sleeved No. 4 jersey with matching socks during the 25-minute portion of practice open to reporters. He tucked his hands into a warmer wrapped around his waist in between firing passes to Cleveland’s wide receivers.

Watson did not speak to the media. He was cordial while getting ready in the locker room before practice and chuckled about the “chilly” weather that welcomed him back.

As long as he continues to meet the provisions of his settlement, Watson will play his first regular-season game in 700 days on Dec. 4 when the Browns visit Houston. The Texans drafted him in 2017 before he demanded a trade and was eventually dealt to Cleveland for a slew of draft picks, including three first-rounders.

The Browns then signed Watson to a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract, the richest in league history.

Lambo’s lawsuit dismissed

A judge dismissed Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jaguars in which the kicker sought back pay and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer.

Judge Gilbert Feltel Jr., of the Florida 4th Circuit Court in Duval County, dismissed the suit without prejudice on Nov. 8. He gave Lambo 21 days to amend and refile the complaint. Lambo’s attorney, Betsy Brown, said Wednesday she intends to do so.

The Jaguars filed a motion to dismiss in July, arguing that Lambo’s suit did not fall under the Florida Whistleblower Act. The team said Lambo was not a whistleblower or a victim of retaliation, adding that he was released because of “his unsatisfactory performance on the football field.”

The team also argued that while Lambo’s suit alleges wrongdoing on Meyer’s part, it fails to show Meyer’s actions were committed within the scope of his employment or ratified by the team.

Lambo sued the Jaguars in May, claiming Meyer and the team created a hostile work environment. According to the lawsuit, Lambo says his performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by Meyer.

Lambo had been seeking a jury trial and back pay owed from his 2021 salary ($3.5 million) with interest as well as “compensation for any special damages sustained as emotional stress and reputational harm and litigation fees,” among other costs.

Goedert placed on IR

The Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Monday night’s loss to the Commanders. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards and three touchdowns. Goedert will miss at least the next four games, starting Sunday at Indianapolis. He can return in Week 15 against Chicago. The Eagles started 8-0 for the first time in franchise history before they lost to the Commanders. The Eagles also placed defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on IR, which opened the door to sign Joseph. The 34-year-old was a second-round pick by the Giants in 2010. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Joseph has 25 sacks in 162 games … Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Commanders when they visit the Texans on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera said. Carson Wentz did not take part in the team’s walkthrough Wednesday. Rivera said Wentz has been cleared to throw but has not been designated to return to practice after having surgery to repair a broken finger on his throwing hand. Wentz, who worked out on an outdoor practice field, would have be eligible to return this week after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. Instead, Washington will keep rolling with Heinicke, who is 3-1 since replacing Wentz as the starter … Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when the Chiefs visit the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaguars safety Andre Cisco on Sunday. The Chiefs were also missing Mecole Hardman, who missed the win over the Jaguars with an abdominal injury, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was dealing with an illness that popped up over the past couple of days … Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell returned to practice after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Coach Arthur Smith said he is hopeful Terrell, the team’s top defensive back, can return for Sunday’s game against the Bears … The Texans claimed receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers a day after he was released by the Packers. The Packers sent two picks to Tennessee to trade up to select him in the third round with the 85th overall pick in last year’s draft. But he didn’t do much in his time in Green Bay and had just 95 yards receiving in limited action in 1½ seasons. The 23-year-old also struggled with turnovers as a returner, fumbling a punt Sunday that led to a touchdown by the Cowboys in Green Bay’s 31-28 overtime victory. That fumble was his fifth of the season and the second he lost.