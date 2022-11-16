Further shorthanded, the Celtics dig deep to rout the Hawks for their eighth consecutive win

Brown finished with a team-high 22 points in just 23 minutes to lead the Celtics, but the most important contributions came from elsewhere. Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams combined to make 13 of 20 3-pointers, a total from that trio that opponents would rarely be able to overcome.

But coach Joe Mazzulla has stressed that this team is deep and talented and capable, and on Wednesday night, there was some more evidence. Boston’s secondary players blitzed Atlanta with a barrage of 3-pointers and a 126-101 win, the Celtics’ eighth in a row, was never really in doubt.

ATLANTA — With Jayson Tatum struggling, Jaylen Brown in foul trouble, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon out with injuries, and a talented Hawks team on the other side, it certainly seemed that the Celtics would be in a tough spot.

Advertisement

Boston made 21 of 46 3-pointers as a team and Atlanta was just 7 for 32 from beyond the arc.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Observations from the game:

⋅ Tatum’s mild shooting slump lingered Wednesday. He was 6 for 19 from the field and 3 for 10 from behind the 3-point line. He started the game by air-balling an attempt from the top of the key and the shooting did not get much better. He lost a chance at an easy breakaway dunk when he lost control of the ball as he rose for the slam and could never get untracked.

He was impactful in other ways, registering eight assists, but those assists were generally the result of teammates hitting jump shots, not remarkable play-making. De’Andre Hunter’s substitution patterns generally mirrored Tatum’s, and the Hawks forward made things difficult for the Celtics star.

⋅ Derrick White had a really complete night. He went at his own pace at both ends and has generally looked so much more comfortable shooting long-range shots this season. His best moment may have come on defense, when he sprinted back after a second-quarter turnover and set his body just in time to take a charge on a play many others would have simply ceded. White has been excellent with Brogdon out.

Advertisement

⋅ With Smart and Brogdon both sidelined, Mazzulla went deep into his bench in the first half. Blake Griffin had a short stint, and at the start of the second quarter Tatum was joined by Pritchard, Luke Kornet, Hauser and seldom-used wing Justin Jackson. The group helped extend the lead to 16 points and Boston’s bench was 9 for 10 from the field overall and 6 for 6 on 3-pointers before the break.

⋅ During the offseason, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens consistently praised Kornet, who spent most of last season in the G League and entered training camp this year without even having a guaranteed roster spot. But the center has been excellent recently, quickly pushing backup big man Noah Vonleh out of the rotation while Robert Williams remains out. Kornet understands exactly what the Celtics are trying to accomplish on each possession and doesn’t need the ball to be impactful. In the first half Wednesday, he threw down a reverse alley-oop from Tatum, made all three of his shots and had a pair of blocked shots. The Celtics will take it.

⋅ With 10:38 left in the third, Brown went to the bench after collecting his fourth foul. The Hawks had already sliced the deficit to seven, and they quickly pushed within four. But their mini-rally ended there. With Brown watching from the bench and Tatum still ineffective, the Celtics’ secondary options continued to thrive, with White and Hauser leading the way. It’s hard to find weaknesses on this team right now.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.