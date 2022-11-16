Houston’s Justin Verlander wins third AL Cy Young Award, second as the unanimous selection

HOUSTON — Justin Verlander of the world champion Houston Astros was the unanimous selection for the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night.

Verlander and National League winner Sandy Alcantara were both unanimous winners. It’s the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit’s Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis’ Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968.

The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in 2011, becomes the 11th player to win it three times. He also won unanimously in 2011.