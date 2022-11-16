Ipswich girls’ volleyball has the look of a champion in Division 4 semifinal win

“Weston definitely wasn’t going to let it go easy,” Ipswich coach Staci Sonke said. “It was really good for our girls to battle from behind [in] a couple of the sets and not get relaxed . . . It was definitely good for us in preparation for [Saturday’s final against Case].”

The top-seeded Tigers won 26-24, 25-21, 25-22 against fifth-seeded Weston. Even though Ipswich never generated any momentous runs, a steady team-oriented attack allowed it to inch ahead and maintain its leads.

In a tightly-contested Division 4 semifinal at Tewksbury, the Ipswich girls’ volleyball team showed the composure of a defending champion.

A three-pronged hitting barrage from Grace Sorenson (8 kills), Ella Stein (8 kills), and Addison Pillis (4 kills, 4 aces) kept the Tigers (20-2) in control. Setters Tess O’Flynn and Kendra Brown each logged 11 assists. Sonke said the well-rounded production is a point of pride; Ipswich doesn’t need to rely on one hitter-setter duo to power the squad.

“They use that to help them get through difficult situations because no one person feels like they have to make those game-winning plays for the team every single time,” Sonke said. “It’s always somebody different for us.”

Sorenson, a senior captain, appreciates how her teammates can be flexible and jump in for kills when called upon.

“It’s one big family,” she said. “We trust each other, which is the biggest thing. We know we’ll trust our training and we can put the ball away when we need to.”

Weston (14-9) used a 5-0 last-gasp run to close the final set to 23-22, but the Tigers’ experience won out. Sophomore Fielding Mayhugh finished with 14 kills and six aces for the Wildcats.

Ipswich returns to the state final to defend its 2021 championship against third-seeded Joseph Case (Saturday, 10 a.m.) at Worcester State. Sonke said that she still has those pre-state-title-game nerves, but after capturing the program’s first state championship last year, she feels confident in herself and her team.

“This is only my second time in the postseason, so being able to have that experience, and to have a lot of kids who’ve experienced that level too, I think will help us mentally,” she said. “But it’s always exciting, and it’s going to be [against] somebody that we’ve never seen before.”

Addison Pillis (30) and Grace Sorensen (2) team up for a hit in the Division 4 semifinal at Tewksbury. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Division 1 State

Newton North 3, Barnstable 1 — Although losing last year’s Division 1 final to Needham served as fuel for most of the Tigers, junior outside hitter Chloe Lee entered the season with additional motivation. Lee transferred to Newton North from Shanghai over the summer with aspirations of being a valuable contributor during her debut season.

Lee proved her worth in the semifinals, posting a team-high 18 kills and five aces to lead the top-seeded Tigers (23-1) to the state final with a 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17 victory over fifth-seeded Barnstable at Bridgewater-Raynham. North will play Lincoln-Sudbury in the final.

“It could’ve been our last game, so we had to just go all out and that’s what I tried to do,” Lee said. “Moving here was the best decision ever. I’m just happy that I can contribute.”

It was clear that the Tigers wanted their offense to feature Lee, who was routinely on the receiving end of passes at the net. When she wasn’t hammering spikes or placing serves in difficult positions for the Red Hawks, Lee helped assist her teammates while also aiding Newton North’s defense.

“She’s been great the whole season,” Newton North coach Nile Fox said. “Her coming in and being an all-around great player has been great. Having her tonight do all the things she did was so big for us.”

Senior outside hitter Abigail Wright recorded 13 kills for Newton North, and sophomore Devon Burke added 11. Barnstable (18-3) was led by senior captain Lindsay Jones (12 kills, two aces, one block) and junior Charlotte Sullivan (seven kills).

“Other than Lindsay, we really couldn’t get an offense generated,” Barnstable coach Tom Turco said. “Newton North is a good team. They’re the best offense we’ve seen all year.”

King Phililp is headed to the program's first state final appearance. AJ TRAUB

Division 2 State

King Philip 3, Melrose 2 — Emily Sawyer set the tone from the start. After the first set was tied 2-2, the 6-foot-4-inch senior captain rose up for a trio of thunderous kills.

KP never looked back, resulting in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 semifinal victory at Framingham High that vaulted the second-seeded Warriors (21-2) into Saturday’s Division 2 final against top-seeded Westborough (20-0) at Worcester State (12:30 p.m.). It the program’s first trip to the final.

“Usually we get off to a slow start,” said Sawyer, who will continue her volleyball career at Sacred Heart. “We got a lot of momentum at the beginning, and using that momentum from our warmups and putting it into a strong start in the first set really helped us through all three sets.”

The senior captain trio of Sawyer (14 kills), Sami Shore (10 kills), and Ahunna James (eight kills) were a force at the net. Senior Kiera Hagen (22 assists) and sophomore Madison Asprelli (16 assists) were key to the attack.

“We’re so close outside of volleyball that we’re family by now, we’re all family, we’re all sisters,” said James, who is committed to Southern Connecticut State. “If anything bad happens, we always have each other’s back. That connection off the court helps us be stronger together.”

Melrose took a 6-1 lead in the second set, but King Philip coach Kristen Geuss said her players were able to slow down and get back into their game.

“They’re persistent, they never give up,” Geuss said. “They have the ability to come from behind, which is really hard to do. We played our game and just believed in ourselves that we could do it.”

Senior captain Gia Vlajkovic (18 assists) led the Red Hawks (19-5) and classmate Ruth Breen added 28 assists, but for the second year in a row, Melrose fell in the semifinal.

“It tells you how they matured over the season,” Melrose coach Scott Celli said. “They have a never quit, never die attitude. It showed right to the end here. I credit my group for getting us here because I think a lot of people doubted us.”

Westborough 3, Dartmouth 0 — Senior Emily Coffey toed the end line with championship aspirations before the final point. Her serve finished off a 25-22, 25-15, 25-16 victory for the top-seeded Rangers (20-0) over the No. 4 Indians (20-4) in a semifinal at Franklin High.

“They’re super scrappy [and] we knew the ball was going to come back unless we really put it away,” Westborough coach Roger Anderson said of the Rangers’ second win over Dartmouth this season.

Junior Quinn Anderson (17 kills) was relentless up front alongside junior Maggie Cardin.

While acknowledging the strong play of his daughter, Quinn, Anderson said “it doesn’t happen without the passer [senior setter Shannon Clark] in the center. We have a really exceptional setter and a bunch of girls to get the ball in her hands.”

Brad Joyal reported from Bridgewater, Ethan Kagno from Franklin, and AJ Traub from Framingham.