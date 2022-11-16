Jake Vana’s goal propels St. John’s Prep to Division 1 state final after semifinal win vs. St. John’s Shrewsbury

“It’s not going to be a 4-0 game, I can tell you that,” said Prep coach Dave Crowell of the rematch.

The No. 3 seeded Eagles (21-0-1) will face Needham for a second time this season in the title game Saturday in Lynn. Prep handed Needham its only loss of the year last month, 4-0.

St. John’s Prep recorded its 15th shutout of the fall and advanced to the Division 1 boys’ soccer state final Wednesday after beating St. John’s Shrewsbury, 1-0, in Woburn.

The difference in Prep’s third win of the year over its Catholic Conference rival was a first half goal by junior Jake Vana.

“He just steps up in the big moments,” said Crowell. “He’s just a special kid.”

On the goal, Vana’s initial shot was stopped by SJS goalie Jim Benestad but his second attempt ricocheted off a Pioneer defender and into the net.

“Alex Borkland made an amazing play to get around the defender and sent a perfect cross,” said Vana. “I had the easy part of just tapping it in. But unfortunately, I missed the first one, but luckily it came right back to me.”

St. John’s (18-3-1) had its chances to tie it up in the second half, including Benjamin Saro’s shot that skipped off the crossbar and a long-range shot from Matthew Berquist that sailed high. But the Prep defense, anchored by senior Will Minor, kept the Pioneers off the board.

After three shutouts in four tournament wins and just seven goals allowed all season, Minor is ready for one more game.

“It’s everything I’ve ever wished for,” said Minor. “We’ve come a long way this season. I think everyone’s had the same goal on our minds, since the first day of practice, the first day of summer conditioning. We’ve all wanted to go to the state championship and win.”

Division 4 State

Blackstone Valley 3, Randolph 1 — Under the direction of first-year coach Justin Asam, the sixth-seeded Bears (18-2-2) earned their first trip to the state final.

Junior Ryan Sauter scored in the 20th minute off a long throw-in from sophomore Matthew Drons, and seven minutes later senior Mason Baldini made it 2-0. The No. 10 Blue Devils (13-7-2) answered midway through the first half, with wide threat Angelot Brun. Randolph had a golden chance with five minutes left, but a bid by Richenei Pierre Paul sailed over the net. Drons sealed the win, cutting in from the left sideline and nestled a right-footed shot from outside the 18-foot box in the bottom right corner of the net.

“When [Randolph] got that first goal it was tough,” said Asam. “But I knew my defense could hold them off…That last goal was just the cherry on top.”

NEPSAC Class B

Nobles 1, Westminster 0 — Junior Antonio Cosentino rocketed in the winning goal seven minutes into overtime to power the Bulldogs (11-2-5) to the quarterfinal win.

Globe correspondents Matt Doherty reported from Marshfield, Cam Kerry from Medway, and Eamonn Ryan from Walpole. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.