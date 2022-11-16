Lionel Messi scores as Argentina routs UAE 5-0 in World Cup warmup

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made four changes at halftime but opted against resting his star player, leaving Messi on for the full 90 minutes.

Messi scored his team’s fourth goal right before the break, having also set up Julián Álvarez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Angel Di Maria scored twice in between.

Lionel Messi played the entire game in Argentina’s final World Cup warmup and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as the pre-tournament favorites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games.

Messi has now scored 10 goals in his last five appearances for Argentina and took his overall tally to 91 goals.

Advertisement

Inter Milan forward Joaquín Correa scored the visitors’ fifth goal on the hour mark.

Argentina starts its World Cup tournament against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. It also faces Mexico and Poland in Group C.

“We’re confident,” midfielder Rodrigo De Paul said. “But for many it will their first World Cup so the first game will be very important.”

Ronaldo misses training, warmup match with stomach bug

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a training session with Portugal because of a stomach bug that will rule him out of a World Cup warmup match against Nigeria, the team said.

Portugal is scheduled to play against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday before flying to Qatar, and coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo will not feature in the game.

Ronaldo’s build-up to the World Cup has been fraught following the release of excerpts of a TV interview in which the soccer great said he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

Portugal’s opening group game at the World Cup is against Ghana on Nov. 24. South Korea and Uruguay are also in the group.

Organizers apologize to Danish TV crew

Qatari World Cup organizers have apologized to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by security staff who threatened to break camera equipment.

Advertisement

Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged in a statement.

“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity,” organizers said.

Reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking live to a news anchor in Denmark when three men drove up behind him on an electric cart and tried to block the camera lens.

“You invited the whole world to come here, why can’t we film? It’s a public place,” Tantholdt was heard saying in English. “You can break the camera, you want to break it? You are threatening us by smashing the camera?”

The incident five days before the World Cup starts revisited a subject that has been sensitive for tournament organizers who have denied claims there are strict limits on where media can film in Qatar.

Qatari organizers said they later spoke to Tantholdt and also “issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament.”

Denmark’s soccer federation has also been one of the biggest critics of Qatar among the 32 World Cup teams over the emirate’s record on human rights and treatment of low-paid migrant workers. They were needed to build massive construction projects since FIFA picked Qatar as host in 2010.

Danish players will wear game jerseys that have a toned down badge and manufacturers’ logo as a protest in support of labor rights when they play France, Australia, and Tunisia in Group D.

Advertisement

A third-choice black jersey option has been included as “the color of mourning,” for construction workers who have died in Qatar.

Korea’s Son wears mask at training, unsure of injury timeline

Son Heung-min wore a mask at training with the South Korea team ahead of the World Cup and later expressed doubt about his availability for the start of the tournament because of his facial injury.

The Tottenham forward hasn’t played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye following a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in the Champions League. Son underwent surgery two days later, sparking concerns about his availability for the World Cup.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, Son’s carbon mask that he wore at the practice session at Al Egla Training Facility in Doha had the number of his jersey — 7 — written in white on the left side.

Speaking at a news conference after training, Son said it was “difficult for me to say when I can play.”

“I will do the best I can under the circumstances,” Son said according to Yonhap. “But it’s tough for me to say right now that I will play every game.”

South Korea’s first game in Group H is against Uruguay on Nov. 24. Portugal and Ghana are also in the group.

Son said he was willing to take “risks” with his health.

Advertisement

“From fans’ perspective, I may be pushing this too far. But football players always compete under such risks,” Son added. “I just want to give our fans joy and hope.”