Molly Driscoll, top-seeded Watertown field hockey inundate No. 4 Dover-Sherborn in Division 3 semifinals

“Our relentless focus out there helped us, especially at the beginning of the game,” said Watertown coach Eileen Donahue of her 21-0 squad. “Our goalie made some nice kick out clears at the start of the game.”

Though Dover-Sherborn (16-2-4) had a corner just 45 seconds in, Watertown goalie Brianna Cooper made a kick save to clear it. D-S kept pressing, but Watertown’s stringent defense kept Dover-Sherborn off the board.

The Watertown field hockey team has not allowed a goal since Sept. 21. In their four tournament games, the top-seeded Raiders have outscored foes, 25-0. On Wednesday night, junior Molly Driscoll scored four times as the defending Division 3 champions soared past fourth-seeded Dover-Sherborn, 6-0, at Canton High.

Watertown goalie Brianna Cooper makes a kick save in the first quarter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

After that early threat, Watertown took control and never let up. Halfway through the first quarter, Driscoll scored her first tally. In the second, it was Carolina Andrade at the seven-minute mark, and a 2-0 lead.

Just 12 seconds into the second half, Driscoll surprised the D-S defense with a goal.

“That was the goal to get on the board right away and make an impact,” said Watertown captain Lizzie Loftus.

Little wonder why Watertown goalie Brianna Cooper has submitted clean sheets in her four tournament games, especially with all the help she's gotten from her teammates on corner balls. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

From that point on, Watertown was relentless, with Driscoll scoring two more goals and Allie Fijux tallying with just under six minutes left. Dover-Sherborn senior goaltender Caroline Harvey made 12 saves.

Sandwich 1, Newburyport 0 — Khloe Shultz and Quinn Jordan combined for a late fourth-quarter goal to lift the second-seeded Blue Knights (20-0-1) past No. 6 Newburyport (16-4-2) in a semifinal at Canton High.

The game was a battle of midfielders, a strongpoint for both teams. Neither had a shot on net in the first half, and only Newburyport had a corner. That changed in the third quarter, when both teams had corner chances that they could not convert, including the first shot Sandwich (20-0-1) allowed in the tournament.

Sandwich slowly began to control possession late in the third and early in the fourth, but the game remained scoreless. It wasn’t until a corner with 2:30 remaining when Shultz fed Jordan for Sandwich’s game-winner.

Newburyport (16-4-2) tried valiantly in the game’s final minute to tie the game, to no avail, ending a season that saw the program go past the second round of the tournament for the first time.

Sandwich advances to the final for the second consecutive year — taking on the Dover-Sherborn/Watertown winner — where the Blue Devils will try to win the program’s first championship since 1987.

Division 2 State

Nashoba Regional 2, Danvers 0 — Behind stellar goaltending from freshman goalie Josie Sarno (7 saves), the second-seeded Wolves (14-5-3) shut out No. 6 Danvers in a semifinal at Shrewsbury High.

Nashoba (14-5-3) will face No. 4 Longmeadow (18-2-2) in the state final Friday night (5:30 p.m.) at Shepherd Hill Regional High School.

“We pretty much just took it one game at a time and just got better,” Nashoba coach Jaime Mariani said. “It’s just the simple things and needing to work hard and that’s what they’ve been doing. I’m really proud of them and it’s pretty amazing to be going back to the finals two years in a row.”

The Wolves lost in overtime, 1-0, to Westwood in last year’s state final. Nashoba senior Tatum Dyment (1 goal) said that experience will definitely help in a return trip.

“I think there is definitely a little bit of nerves and maybe feeling a little bit of pressure, but to know that we are going (to the state finals) again, we know that we are good enough to be there and to get this far,” she said.

Nashoba senior Ali Vanasse broke the scoreless tie with 1:04 remaining in the first quarter. Dyment then added an insurance goal nearly three minutes into the second half.

“When I heard it hit the back of the net, I was just like, ‘Thank God,’” Vanasse said. “I was just so happy.”

Longmeadow 2, Masconomet 1 — With time winding down and the game tied, Longmeadow senior Roxanne Oh found herself at the right place at the right time.

“[Coach Ann Simon] always preaches to us about executing,” said Oh following semifinal win over top-seeded Masco (18-1-3). “When I saw the ball coming to me I was just thinking that I have to do this for my teammates. They worked hard to get the ball to me and I just have to finish it off.”

Her winner came with 1:38 left in regulation off of a rebound that was set up by a frenetic penalty corner. It is the eighth time that the Lancers (18-2-2) have advanced to the final, but first appearance since 2019 against Somerset Berkley.

Just 38 seconds into the second quarter, Masconomet (18-1-3) was in unfamiliar territory, when Longmeadow senior Riley Harrington snuck a shot past goalie Madeline Wayland. The Chieftains had trailed just once in their previous 21 games.

But Masco answered with a goal from senior captain Maggie Sturgis 10 minutes later.

From that point forward, Longmeadow marked the prolific Sturgis with senior Meghan Walsh.

“[Sturgis] ran rings around us, but I put Meg on her about halfway through the game to try to frustrate her,” said Simon, who is retiring after the state final, her 42nd season. “She is our best defender, but typically we have a great defense.”

Said Oh, “We really just want to win one state championship for her in her last year.”

Correspondent Ethan Winter reported from Shrewsbury.





