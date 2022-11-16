Novak Djokovic breezes into ATP semifinals with victory over Andrey Rublev

TURIN — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.
It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to see off Rublev and make it two wins out of two in Turin to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament.
Djokovic is aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record six titles at the event. His last victory came in 2015.
“I played very, very well. One of the best matches of the year without a doubt,” Djokovic said. “He is a tough opponent. A great competitor. He possesses a lot of strengths in his game. I managed to find the right attitude and the right game.”
Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the players’ opening match.
The second-seeded Tsitsipas will face Rublev Friday in their final group match with a spot in the semifinals at stake as both players are now at 1-1 in the Red Group after the Greek player beat Daniil Medvedev.
Tsitsipas squandered three match points in the second set but managed to win, 6-3, 6-7 (11), 7-6 (1).
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was eliminated Tuesday after his second loss of the tournament, and Casper Ruud booked his place in the semifinals. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz will play each other Thursday, with the winner set to secure the other semifinal spot from Green Group.