Patriots running back Ty Montgomery out for season after undergoing shoulder surgery

He suffered the shoulder injury midway through the Dolphins game. The Patriots placed him on injured reserve a few days later , and he had not seen any action since.

A standout throughout the preseason, Montgomery suffered an ankle sprain in the final preseason game against the Raiders , but made it back in time for the season opener in Miami.

FOXBOROUGH – Ty Montgomery will miss the rest of the season after the Patriots running back underwent shoulder surgery, a league source confirmed.

The Patriots signed Montgomery during free agency in March. The Packers drafted Montgomery as a wide receiver out of Stanford in the third round in 2015. His best college season was his junior year, when he logged 61 receptions for 958 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also was one of the nation’s best kickoff returners, averaging 31.2 yards per return and scoring two touchdowns.

Soon after entering the NFL, though, Montgomery shifted his position to running back. He was Green Bay’s leading rusher in 2016, with 457 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 348 yards that year, his best statistical season.

Montgomery spent 3½ years with the Packers — totaling 849 rushing yards and 827 receiving yards — before getting traded to the Ravens in 2018. He finished out the 2018 season in Baltimore, then signed with the Jets for a year.

During his stint in New York, Montgomery was used primarily on special teams, returning 18 kicks for 364 yards (20.2-yard average). He played only 14.71 percent of the offensive snaps.

In May 2020, Montgomery signed with the Saints, and he re-signed in 2021. In New Orleans, he earned praise for his special teams contributions, both as a kick returner and as a gunner on punt coverage.

Information from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.