Women's Ice Hockey | US 4, Canada 3 (SO)

US tops Canada in shootout in opener of Rivalry Series

By Associated PressUpdated November 16, 2022, 42 minutes ago
US players celebrate Hannah Brandt's goal against Canada during the first period of the first game of a seven-game Rivalry Series, on Nov. 15, in British Columbia, Canada.Jesse Johnston/Associated Press

KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter scored in a shootout, leading the United States to a 4-3 win over Canada on Tuesday night in the first game of a seven-game Rivalry Series.

Canada's Loren Gabel was stopped by goaltender Nicole Hensley to end the game as all four Canadian shooters came up empty.

Hensley also stopped Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin on a penalty shot with 39.2 seconds left in overtime.

Emily Clark put Canada ahead at 6:25 of the third period when she tipped in a point shot by Renata Fast. But Carpenter countered, shoveling in a loose puck on a power play and tying the game with 89 seconds left in regulation.

Knight and Hannah Brandt beat Canadian goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer to stake the Americans to a 2-0 lead. Canada’s Claire Thompson and Poulin countered with goals 62 seconds apart midway through the second period.

Canada’s roster for the first three games of the series features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold medals this year.

Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title in September in Denmark. Canada also beat the Americans 3-2 in the Olympic final in February in Beijing.

Canada went 3-1-1 against the U.S. in last season’s Rivalry Series, which was cut short by the pandemic.

