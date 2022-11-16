Kuwait puts to death 7 death-row inmates in mass execution

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait on Wednesday put to death seven prisoners in a rare mass execution in the small, oil-rich nation despite facing international criticism over its plans.

The state-run KUNA news agency described those executed as all facing premeditated murder and other charges in the sheikhdom. It identified those killed as three Kuwaiti men, one Kuwaiti woman, a Syrian man, a Pakistani man and an Ethiopian woman.