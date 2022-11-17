Local bestsellers for the week ended Nov. 13

3. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

4. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin Press

5. The Last Chairlift John Irving Simon & Schuster

6. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

7. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

8. The Boys from Biloxi John Grisham Doubleday

9. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

10. Liberation Day: Stories George Saunders Random House

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

2. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story Bono Knopf

3. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

4. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little, Brown

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

6. The Philosophy of Modern Song Bob Dylan Simon & Schuster

7. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

8. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir Paul Newman Knopf

9. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

10. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir Matthew Perry Flatiron

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

6. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

7. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

8. The Best American Short Stories 2022 Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) Mariner

9. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

10. Ugly Love Colleen Hoover Atria

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

5. The Best American Essays 2022 Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.) Mariner

6. The Years Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.) Seven Stories Press

7. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin

8. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

9. Getting Lost Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.) Seven Stories Press

10. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi Clarkson Potter

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 13. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.