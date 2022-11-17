Ray Angry of the Roots makes his classical composing debut

Keyboardist, composer, and producer Ray Angry’s resume reads like a who’s who of pop, R&B, soul, and jazz. He plays keyboards for the prolific hip-hop band the Roots. He has also worked with, to name just a few, Solange Knowles, Christina Aguilera, Esperanza Spalding, Wynton Marsalis, and Dionne Warwick. If you’re surprised to learn that his next gig is with the Lexington Symphony, which presents the world premiere of his first-ever piece for orchestra on Nov. 19 — well, you probably can’t be any more surprised than he was when he was commissioned to write the piece.

But he was also excited. Angry, a classically trained pianist from childhood, had written for strings, winds, and brass in various configurations. But until now, he never had an entire orchestral palette to paint with.

The result was “Black Athena~Power,” a symphony in three movements that will feature flutist Coreisa Janelle Lee and the prolific session percussionist Bashiri Johnson alongside the orchestra and the New World Chorale.

“I wanted to create something modern that could maybe add a new energy to the classical world,” said Angry, who makes his classical composing debut with this piece. “I feel like my assignment is to create a music for the people . . . and I feel like the next phase of music is inclusiveness and collaboration. For me, the orchestra is a great way of collaborating and telling stories.”

In an alternate timeline, perhaps Angry would already be a familiar name in classical circles. “I was always rewriting the [classical] pieces I was working on, and that would often freak my teachers out,” said Angry. At Howard University, he started studying jazz, and he eventually double majored in classical and jazz piano, which eventually led to more composition, arranging for bands and small ensembles, and his current gig with the Roots.

The Lexington Symphony recently committed to including more music by new compositional voices, and Jonathan McPhee, the symphony’s music director, explained he was especially interested in commissioning work from people who were “classically trained, and then have been making incredible headway in jazz and pop music.“ Unfamiliar with those worlds, he called his brother Keith McPhee, the touring manager for the Roots, to ask for recommendations. Keith responded by recommending Angry. Jonathan McPhee dived into the keyboardist’s genre-spanning body of work, and decided to go for it.

“I called Ray up, and we started talking. He said, ‘I haven’t written for orchestra . . . because my life has gone in this [other] direction,’” McPhee said. With the support of the Lexington Symphony board, the scale of the piece expanded to accommodate Johnson and the New World Chorale in addition to the solo flute. “[Ray] just got so excited,” said McPhee, praising Angry’s complex and chromatic harmonic language. “There’s a lot of dissonance in it, but when you hear it, your impression is not dissonant.”

The title of the piece comes from academic Martin Bernal’s controversial series of books, which posits that Egyptian and Semitic settlers colonized ancient Greece and their cultures greatly influenced ancient Greek civilization. Many academics have criticized Bernal’s thesis as speculative, citing a lack of concrete evidence.

Angry isn’t fixated on that, however. “I wanted to take what [Bernal] did and make it something digestible, something that can inspire people as opposed to creating something that’s divisive,” he said. His takeaway from the books, he said, was “the idea of humanity working in harmony to have a deeper understanding of each other.”

In addition to his recording and performing credits, Angry is the founder of the Producer Mondays improvisation jam, a weekly event at Manhattan club Nublu on one of the least busy nights of the week for many musicians. “The idea is to create a safe space for artists [in different genres] to create music . . . and get them on the same stage performing together,” he said.

And with “Black Athena~Power,” he wants to channel that spirit to listeners. “I want them to walk away feeling hopeful about humanity . . . and also wanting to hear it again,” he added and laughed. “I really would love for it to be a piece that can be used in ambassadorship, to bring different cultures together. That’s my dream.”

For McPhee, the piece has already inspired one change. “We were going to do this piece, then intermission, then Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony. But once we got into this piece, I said, we have to flip it,” he said. “There’s no way to follow this.”

LEXINGTON SYMPHONY

At Cary Hall, Lexington, Nov. 19. www.lexingtonsymphony.org

