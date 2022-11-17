Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

ALVVAYS “Blue Rev,” the third album from this Toronto-based indiepop collective, is chiming and hooky, with instantly memorable guitar licks and the pleading vocals of guitarist-singer Molly Rankin spilling out of its fuzz-pedal-assisted chaos. Nov. 18, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

TURNSTILE Last year this Baltimore band released “Glow On,” which shows how wide the boundaries of “post-” in the term “post-hardcore” can be stretched — over 15 forceful tracks (which clock in just under the 35-minute mark) they show how ferocious guitars and pummeling drums can work in more genre contexts than one might think. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

THE LONDON SUEDE Since their thrillingly insouciant 1992 debut single, “The Drowners,” these Britpop stalwarts have consistently released grand, yet sharply rendered rock. Their latest album, this year’s muscular “Autofiction,” refines their knowing goth-tinged glam, with frontman Brett Anderson’s sneer soaring out of the sonic chaos. With fellow melody-makers Manic Street Preachers. Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m. Orpheum Theatre. 617-482-0106, crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

CHARLEY CROCKETT This Texas troubadour’s old-school ways extend to the frequency of his emissions; like his honky-tonk predecessors, he releases a couple of records a year. In 2022, he’s given us “Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley” and “The Man From Waco.” Sunday openers Greyhounds will bring some soul music to the proceedings. Nov. 20, 8 p.m. $28. Royale, 279 Tremont St. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

HELLO STRANGER: THE SONGS OF HAZEL & ALICE It doesn’t get more high and lonesome than the music Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard made together. Hazel Royer, Rachel Sumner, and Maxfield Anderson salute the pioneering bluegrass duo with this performance Monday. Nov. 21, 8 p.m. $20. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

SESSION AMERICANA The marvelous folk collective Session Americana convenes for a Thanksgiving Eve celebration, with fellow traveler Kris Delmhorst joining the table for the evening; other old friends, as well as new songs, are also promised. Lyle Brewer’s trio will open. Nov. 23, 8 p.m. $18. Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 800-653-8000, www.ticketmaster.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

AMERICAN CLASSICS: JOURNEY TO OZ Boston’s premier light music group, helmed by musican-scholars Benjamin Sears and Bradford Connor, pays tribute to Judy Garland’s centennial with a clutch of area theater singers performing numbers from “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Wiz,” and “Wicked.” Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. Jewett Hall, First Church Congregational, 11 Garden St., Cambridge; Nov. 20, 3 p.m. First Parish Church, 75 Great Road, Bedford. $20-$25. 617-254-1125, www.amclass.org

TATIANA CASTRO MEJIA GROUP Creative Music Series presents a quartet of adventurous improvisors from South America and California led by interdisciplinary pianist and poet Castro Mejia (Colombia) with trumpeter Alejandra Gómez (Uruguay), bassist Anna Abondolo (Los Angeles), and drummer Rosina Scampino (Argentina). Nov. 19, 8 p.m. $15-$18. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

RYAN LEE CROSBY The Hub’s own singer, songwriter, and guitarist celebrates his latest album, “Winter Hill Blues,” a unique take on tradition that melds the Mississippi Delta blues with influences from Hindustani slide guitar. Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BACH BEETHOVEN AND BRAHMS SOCIETY This weekend’s “Harp with Strings Attached” program features the sterling soloist Charles Overton in William Grant Still’s “Ennanga” and Debussy’s “Danses sacrée et profane,” with some Mozart and Jessie Montgomery to round things out Sunday. Nov. 20, 3 p.m. Faneuil Hall. www.bbbsociety.org

BACH IN BOSTON AND ROCKPORT Attention Bach lovers: This weekend features concertos galore. First, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and pianist Angela Hewitt play as the sun goes down with keyboard concertos at Rockport’s Shalin Liu Performance Center (Nov. 19, 3 p.m.); then Boston’s Chameleon Arts Ensemble traverses the complete Brandenburg Concertos at First Church in Boston in Back Bay (Nov. 19, 8 p.m.; Nov. 20, 4 p.m.).

PHILIP GLASS FOR PIANO Pianists Adam Tendler and Jenny Lin share the stage to celebrate Philip Glass’s 85th birthday (it was in January but who’s counting?) with an evening of music in black and white, including “Mad Rush,” “Four Movements for Two Pianos,” and Tendler and Lin’s own two-piano arrangements of music from “Les Enfants terribles.” Nov. 22, 6 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. City Winery. www.citywinery.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE CHINESE LADY Lloyd Suh’s excellent two-hander distills the history of anti-Asian prejudice and exploitation in the United States — as well as the (very) dark side of the immigrant experience — within the true story of Afong Moy, who was brought from China to New York in 1834 at age 14 and put on display in a museum. Sophorl Ngin delivers an expertly shaded portrayal of Afong that traces her emotional arc while also signaling the slow-but-steady dawning of her consciousness. As Atung, her translator, Jae Woo delivers a note-perfect performance. Astutely directed by Sarah Shin. Through Dec. 11. Presented by Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, ext. 1; www.centralsquaretheater.org

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA, THE MUSICAL A thoroughly delightful production, directed by Emily Ranii, of a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book about an uncommonly gifted little girl who does not shrink from the challenges posed by her doltish family and her school’s tyrannical headmistress. The role of Matilda was played by Erin Grimm at the performance I saw, and she was terrific. That adjective also applies to Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, who wrings every ounce of malice and comedy out of the fearsome Miss Trunchbull. Kira Troilo is touching as Miss Honey, Matilda’s timid teacher; and Anthony Pires Jr. and Aimee Doherty as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda’s parents, deliver the goods, as they invariably do. Tim Minchin’s score crackles with ingenuity and wit. Through Nov. 20. Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University. 617-353-3001, www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL As the musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel begins, the impoverished March sisters — Jo (Liza Giangrande), Meg (Sara Coombs), Beth (Abriel Coleman), and Amy (Katie Shults) — are experiencing Christmas without the presence of their father, who is off serving as a chaplain in the Union Army. Jo, an aspiring writer, decides to construct a story based on the experiences of herself, her sisters, and their mother (Amy Barker) during the Civil War. Directed by Ilyse Robbins. Musical direction by Matthew Stern. Book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and music by Jason Howland. Nov. 25-Dec. 23. Greater Boston Stage Company, Stoneham. 781-279-2200, www.greaterbostonstage.org or boxoffice@greaterbostonstage.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

REQUIEM: FIRE IN THE AIR OF THE EARTH This Celebrity Series co-commission, which pairs the choreography of MacArthur Fellow Kyle Abraham with electronic music composer-producer Jlin, reimagines Mozart’s titanic “Requiem in D minor.” Ten dancers from the choreographer’s company A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham bring to life a work exploring ritual, the afterlife, and rebirth. Nov. 18-19. $49 and up. Boch Center Shubert Theatre. www.celebrityseries.org

ALI KENNER BRODSKY For five years, the choreographer has been developing her new dance/theater piece, “moments.” The multilayered ensemble work features a series of vignettes that explore longing and the loss of past relationships, as well as the challenges of moving forward through grief. Connecticut-based musician MorganEve Swain provides the music. Nov. 19. $15-$18. SPACE Gallery, Portland, Maine. https://space538.org/event/moments-2022/

TO FEEL THE EARTH AND TOUCH THE SKY The Dance Complex presents the first in-person screening of this Dance Currents Inc. film highlighting trailblazing figures in the development of American modern dance, from Isadora Duncan and Ted Shawn to Twyla Tharp and Mark Morris. The 45-minute screening will be followed by three live performances of works by Duncan, Donald McKayle, and David Parsons. Nov. 18. $15-$50. Complex@Canal, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org/events

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

SYMBIONTS: CONTEMPORARY ARTISTS AND THE BIOSPHERE “Symbiont” is the scientific term for species that thrive on interdependence — a honeybee and an apple blossom, or the beneficial bacteria in your belly that you try to keep happy with probiotics. This exhibition offers a collision of art and science where some of the 14 artists included will not only examine those relationships but nurture them right there in the gallery as their work lives and grows before your eyes. Through Feb. 26. MIT List Visual Arts Center, 20 Ames St., Cambridge. 617-253-4680, listart.mit.edu

FRANK BOWLING’S AMERICAS Bowling was born in British Guiana and educated in London, but found his painterly voice in the tumult of 1960s and ’70s New York, where a rising Black Power movement ran parallel to the convulsions of late Modernism as Abstract Expressionism struggled to maintain its grip on American art. This survey of Bowling’s work, often a collision of abstract painting and silkscreened images charged with the political tumult of the Black diaspora, rises to meet the artist’s own declaration: that “Modernism belonged to me also.” Through April 9. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org.

ON THE HORIZON: ART AND ATMOSPHERE IN THE 19TH CENTURY The Romantic era of 19th-century art prized the pristine countryside as closest to the divine, but the intangible elements of air and sky may have provided artists with a more expressive milieu in which to explore mood and experience. This exhibition looks at painters including J.M.W. Turner, John Constable, and James McNeill Whistler through their expressive, atmospheric pictures. Nov. 19-Feb. 12. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

DANIEL B. DIAS: LET’S MAKE SLURPING SOUNDS Dias depicts the ties that bind. Many of his warmly lit narrative paintings feature diners eating noodles. Often, a single noodle is shared à la “Lady and The Tramp.” Other ones disconnect, tangle, or wrap around people, doing damage or creating boundaries. Through Dec. 10. Steven Zevitas Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-778-5265, www.stevenzevitasgallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Daniel B. Dias, "Fine Dining (Red)," 2022, oil, acrylic and canvas, thread on canvas. Courtesy of Steven Zevitas Gallery/ Daniel B Dias





EVENTS

Comedy

LAURIE KILMARTIN “I did not want to circumcise my son,” says Laurie Kilmartin on “Corset,” her latest album. “My feeling is, hey, that’s his junk. He can circumcise himself if he wanted to. I mean, you can. Self-circumcision is a Boy Scout badge. It is. It’s the last one before Eagle Scout. Why do you think there’s hardly any Eagle Scouts?” Nov. 18 at 8 p.m., Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

NATASHA LEGGERO The stand-up celebrates the release of “The World Deserves My Children,” a collection of essays on motherhood, love, and a less-than-perfect world, with an early show and signing at City Winery. Ticket price includes a copy of the book. Nov. 19, 2 p.m. $45-$65. City Winery, 80 Beverly St.. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com

WILL NOONAN SPECIAL TAPING Noonan started hosting a weekly stand-up showcase at Capo almost six years ago, so it seemed like a natural choice to host the recording of his first special, which he will then shop to various outlets. With Andrew Della Volpe and Brian Glowacki. Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $8. Capo Restaurant & Supper Club, 443 W. Broadway, South Boston. www.johntobinpresents.com

TICKLE ME TUESDAYS Skillz Hudson headlines this edition of the “Tuesdays” stand-up showcase, featuring Al Sugabear Parham and Cris Sosa, hosted by Phoenix Fyre. Only two more “Tuesdays” left before the show returns to its weekly format in January. Nov. 22, 8 p.m. $25. Macumba Latina, 477 River St., Mattapan. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

SNOWBOUND EXPO Calling all winter sports fans — the Hynes Convention Center hosts a much-anticipated yearly community meet-up for skiers, snowboarders, and more. The event will feature famous winter athlete speakers, displays with the latest winter sports gear and apparel, giveaways, and discounts on coveted local resorts. Nov. 18-20, times vary, $0-$30. Hynes Convention Center, 900 Boylston St. snowboundexpo.com

THANKSGIVING MODEL TRAIN SHOW This weekend at the Bay State Model Railroad Museum, celebrate the upcoming holiday at a family-friendly exhibition of the museum’s elaborate model train displays. Exhibits are currently decked out in gorgeous New England fall foliage and feature miniature mountainsides, shops and cityscapes, train riders, and more. Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $5. 760 South St., Roslindale. www.bsmrm.org

ZOOLIGHTS AT STONE ZOO Stoneham’s Stone Zoo becomes a winter wonderland this weekend, lighting up with thousands of lights across its 26 acres. For extra winter fun, check out the massive animal lantern displays throughout the zoo and visit on Wednesday to take a picture with Mrs. Claus. Nov. 18-Jan. 8, 4-9:30 p.m. $11.95-$46.35, 149 Pond St., Stoneham. zoonewengland.org

JOY ASHFORD