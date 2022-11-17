Are you waiting on student debt forgiveness? Tell us in this survey.

President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student debt has faced a number of legal challenges recently. Last week, a federal district court in Texas ruled that the move was “unconstitutional.” Then on Monday, a three-judge panel issued a nationwide injunction barring relief from going out while an appeal plays out.

The Biden administration stopped accepting applications for relief on Friday. If allowed to pass, the debt forgiveness initiative would cancel $10,000 in student loans for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients would get an additional $10,000 forgiven.