Engineer convicted of stealing trade secrets wants verdict set aside

A former engineer for Analog Devices found guilty of stealing trade secrets from the company is claiming that anti-Chinese bias led to his prosecution and is asking a Boston federal judge to throw out the verdict. Haoyang Yu, a US citizen born in China, faces up to 10 years of prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine for his conviction. In 2019, Yu was hit with 22 federal charges, including wire fraud, immigration fraud, and export violations. His wife was also charged. But all charges against his wife were later dropped, along with two of the charges against Yu. In May, a jury acquitted Yu of 19 charges but convicted him on a single count, the theft of trade secrets related to a microwave radio chip produced by his former employer, Norwood-based Analog Devices. On Monday, Yu’s legal team asked US District Judge William Young to set aside the conviction. Yu’s attorneys claimed that the dismissal of the other, more serious charges undercut the prosecution of Yu, because a single trade secret charge would usually be treated as a civil case, not a criminal one. They also pointed to similar cases in which non-Chinese engineers accused of stealing trade secrets did not face criminal prosecution. For instance, some former Analog Devices engineers went to work for a competing company called MACOM, allegedly taking trade secrets with them. In that case, Analog Devices reached a civil settlement with MACOM. The former employees, who were not Chinese Americans, did not face criminal charges. The office of US Attorney Rachael Rollins has not yet filed a response to Yu’s motion. But a spokesperson pointed to a 2020 filing in the case in which the Justice Department denied singling out Yu because he was born in China. “Two separate industry representatives – independently, from distant ends of the country, and nearly simultaneously – notified various US government agencies that they believed the defendant was committing a crime,” the filing said. — HIAWATHA BRAY

INTERNATIONAL

Chinese spy sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to steal trade secrets

The first Chinese spy to be extradited to the United States was sentenced to prison for attempting to steal trade secrets from Western aerospace companies, in a landmark case for American efforts to thwart Chinese industrial espionage. Yanjun Xu, a deputy division director of China’s Ministry of State Security, was handed a 20-year jail sentence by a federal court in Cincinnati, the Department of Justice said in a release on Wednesday. The 42-year-old was said to have targeted employees at American aviation companies, including GE Aviation, and solicited proprietary information at the behest of the Chinese government, court documents showed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates fell this week

The average long-term US mortgage rate tumbled by nearly a half-point this week, but will likely remain a significant barrier for potential homebuyers as Federal Reserve officials have all but promised more rate hikes in the coming months. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate fell to 6.61 percent from 7.08 percent last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.1 percent. The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, fell to 5.98 percent from 6.38 percent last week. It was 2.39 percent one year ago. Late last month, the average long-term US mortgage rate breached 7 percent for the first time since 2002. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ram trucks being recalled over fluid leak

Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks in the United States because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines and 68RFE transmissions. The company says heat and pressure can build up in the transmission, expelling fluid from the dipstick tube. If the fluid hits a hot engine part, that can touch off a fire. Owners are to be notified by letter starting Dec. 30. They can contact Stellantis customer service at (800) 853-1403. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LUXURY

Burberry to harken back to its roots

Burberry’s new leadership plans a return to “Britishness” after a revamp by an Italian executive duo failed to keep the UK brand abreast of its luxury rivals. The new team of chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd and creative chief Daniel Lee wants to increase accessories to more than 50 percent of sales in the long term, banking on high-margin products in their overhaul of the trench-coat maker. Comparable store sales rose by double digits in the three months through September as American tourists took advantage of the strong dollar to snap up luxury goods in Europe. Still, growth fell short of the high bar set by rivals such as LVMH and Hermes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Hasbro looking to sell media division

Hasbro, which has been weighing options for its Entertainment One media division, has decided to put most of the business up for sale. The maker of GI Joe action figures and Transformers toys has appointed JPMorgan Chase and Centerview Partners to steer the process after receiving takeover interest from potential bidders, according to a statement Thursday. The assets Hasbro is selling generated sales of close to $1 billion last year, or about 16 percent of the company’s total, according to people familiar with the matter. It includes virtually all of the EOne businesses geared to adults, including film and TV production and a library of about 6,500 titles. Those include Naked and Afraid and a distribution arm for popular shows such as The Walking Dead. Hasbro said it intends to retain EOne assets that it considers crucial to its ambitions in entertainment, including the Peppa Pig children’s brand. Hasbro will also retain a team of EOne employees to work on animation, short digital films, as well as feature-length movies and TV series. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CONSUMERS

Coalition wants grocery chains to drop digital coupons

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable Internet access. Digital-only deals — advertised online or on store shelves — can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically clip a coupon in a grocer’s app or on its website. For example, a Kroger in Cincinnati, Ohio, is advertising frozen turkey for 60 cents per pound this week; with a digital coupon, the price drops to 49 cents per pound. And a Stop & Shop in Somerville is offering a half pork loin for $2.99 per pound; with a digital coupon, that drops to $1.79 per pound. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUCTIONS

Joan Didion’s sunglasses sell for $27,000

It’s fair to say the appetite for Joan Didion paraphernalia is at an all-time high. The writer’s personal sunglasses, which she modeled in a 2015 Celine ad campaign, sold for $27,000 on Nov. 16 in a live online and telephone auction held by Stair Galleries in Hudson, N.Y. Her tortoiseshell shades had initially been listed with a price estimate of just $400 to $800. In total the auction raised $1.9 million; proceeds went to benefit Parkinson’s research at Columbia University and women’s writing grants at Sacramento City College. — BLOOMBERG NEWS