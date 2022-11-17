SpaceX employees say they were fired for speaking up about Musk

The day before, the rocket manufacturer had moved to fire five employees who had written a letter calling on SpaceX to condemn the “harmful Twitter behavior” of Musk, who had used the social network to make light of a news report that SpaceX had settled a sexual harassment claim against him. Several of the engineers filed into the meeting expecting a sympathetic ear, as some managers and executives had indicated that they did not condone Musk’s behavior.

In June, about 20 engineers were invited to a meeting hosted at the headquarters of SpaceX. The subject of the conversation: the company’s founder and chief executive, Elon Musk.

But the meeting, which has not been previously reported, quickly became heated, according to two SpaceX employees in attendance.

They said Jon Edwards, the vice president leading the meeting, characterized the letter as an extremist act and declared that the writers had been fired for distracting the company and taking on Musk. When asked whether the chief executive could sexually harass his workers with impunity, Edwards did not appear to answer, the two employees said. But they said the meeting had a recurring theme — that Musk could do whatever he wanted at the company.

“SpaceX is Elon and Elon is SpaceX,” the two recalled hearing Edwards declare.

The SpaceX letter ultimately led to the firing of nine workers, according to the employees and their lawyers. On Wednesday, unfair-labor-practice charges were filed with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of eight of those workers, arguing that their firings were illegal.

The SpaceX case raises new questions about the management practices at Musk’s companies, where there is little tolerance for dissent or labor organizing.

Tesla, the electric car manufacturer that Musk also runs, has resisted unionization attempts at its factories and is embroiled in legal action brought by workers who said they were not given adequate warning before a layoff in June.

After Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last month, he immediately fired executives before laying off half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees. This week, he had subordinates comb through the internal communications and public tweets of Twitter employees, leading to dozens of critics being fired.

Interviews with the eight SpaceX employees who filed the charges highlight Musk’s firm grip on his workplaces, perhaps even beyond the restraints of federal law. Six of those employees spoke anonymously for fear of reprisal and are not identified by name in the labor board filings.

Legal experts said the law, which gives workers the right to come together for “mutual aid or protection,” most likely protected the writing of the letter, which, in addition to addressing Musk’s online habits, urged SpaceX to enforce its harassment policies more effectively.

“It was hard for me to believe what was happening it was so brazen,” said Tom Moline, an engineer who had been with SpaceX for over eight years when he was fired in June after helping to organize the letter effort. “It feels like one of those times employees have protections.”

SpaceX, Musk, and Edwards did not respond to requests for comment on the former employees’ allegations.

Many of the roughly 11,000 employees who work at SpaceX do so because of the rocket maker’s mission. Founded by Musk in 2002 and based in Hawthorne, Calif., the company seeks to send people to Mars and make humans a “multiplanetary” species.

That mission, however, has sometimes been undercut by distractions from its chief executive, several of the former employees who filed the labor charges said in interviews. Musk has openly railed against politicians and government agencies that have say over federal contracts.

More disturbing, these employees said, has been a culture that appears to tolerate sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

In December, a former employee published an essay describing multiple instances of being harassed and groped by co-workers. She said there had been little or no follow-up when she reported the incidents. After the essay appeared, other employees began speaking up about what they considered a pattern of predatory behavior by male colleagues.

The company, which does not release employee demographics but which workers say is male-dominated, began an internal audit of its harassment policies, The Verge reported.

Then, in May, Insider reported that SpaceX had paid $250,000 to a company flight attendant in 2018 after she had accused Musk of exposing himself and propositioning her for sex. (Musk later said on Twitter that the episode “never happened.”) The story aggravated internal tensions, and several employees said in interviews that they were appalled when Musk joked about the accusations on Twitter.

The controversy also engulfed Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer, whom many employees said they had regarded as an ally.

“I had so much respect for her at the beginning,” said Paige Holland-Thielen, one of the engineers and letter organizers who were fired. “I would see myself in what she’s done.”

But several employees said their view of her, already tainted by the company’s response to the earlier harassment revelations, dimmed further after Shotwell sent a companywide e-mail saying she did not believe the accusations against Musk.

“I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations,” she wrote.