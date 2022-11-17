Starbucks worker strike on ‘Red Cup Day’ includes seven stores in Mass.

If you visited your favorite Starbucks in hopes of getting a festive “red cup” and were met with a line of striking workers, you’re not alone.
Employees at seven Starbucks stores in Massachusetts are on strike Thursday, as part of a larger effort to push the Seattle-based coffee giant to the bargaining table as workers seek better pay, staffing, and scheduling flexibility.
The walkout, which includes over 100 Starbucks locations nationwide, comes on the company’s “Red Cup Day,” when thousands of Starbucks locations across the country will offer customers a branded Starbucks cup for free with select purchases of holiday drinks. It is considered one of the most profitable days of the year for Starbucks.
“As of today, the Cleveland Circle Starbucks has not had a single contract bargaining session with Starbucks despite winning our union vote back in April of this year,” said Willow Montana, a shift leader at the Starbucks location in Cleveland Circle, in a statement. “If the company won’t bargain in good faith, why should we come to work where we are understaffed, underpaid, and overworked?”
To protest Red Cup Day, striking workers are demonstrating outside of stores and passing out their own branded cups. The demonstration was organized nationally through Boston Starbucks Workers United, which represents over 250 locations and around 7,000 workers across the country.
The following Starbucks locations in Massachusetts are on strike.
- 1304 Commonwealth Avenue (Boston - Allston Village)
- 217 Western Avenue (Boston - Lower Allston)
- 277 Harvard Street (Brookline - Coolidge Corner)
- 874 Commonwealth Avenue (Brookline - Boston University)
- 1948 Beacon Street (Brighton - Cleveland Circle)
- 308 West. Broadway (Gardner)
- 75 Mt. Auburn Street (Watertown)
