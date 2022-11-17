Starbucks worker strike on ‘Red Cup Day’ includes seven stores in Mass.

If you visited your favorite Starbucks in hopes of getting a festive “red cup” and were met with a line of striking workers, you’re not alone.

Employees at seven Starbucks stores in Massachusetts are on strike Thursday, as part of a larger effort to push the Seattle-based coffee giant to the bargaining table as workers seek better pay, staffing, and scheduling flexibility.

The walkout, which includes over 100 Starbucks locations nationwide, comes on the company’s “Red Cup Day,” when thousands of Starbucks locations across the country will offer customers a branded Starbucks cup for free with select purchases of holiday drinks. It is considered one of the most profitable days of the year for Starbucks.