Democracy or fascism? We choose today.

Hey, sport: The Bruins are sitting pretty atop the Atlantic Division at 11-2, six points ahead of Detroit, but wow -- did they blow it with that Mitchell Miller signing. After they cut the guy Sunday night, team president Cam Neely apologized for the clearly avoidable blunder.

The Celtics host the Pistons at the Garden at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Boston).

So this is it, folks. Will Americans successfully hold off the forces of authoritarianism that are animating today’s Republican Party, or will too many embrace it, electing liars and cheaters who have openly vowed to undermine democracy?

It’s not an abstract question. GOP voters across the country have chosen hundreds of liars to represent their party in the general election -- candidates who, if they win, will be in position to throw out votes for Democrats, swap electors, and otherwise manipulate election results and ignore the will of voters for years to come.

Think I’m exaggerating? The GOP candidate for governor in Wisconsin, Tim Michels, told supporters at a campaign event in late October that if he is elected, Republicans “will never lose another election” in the state.

The Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, former TV newsreader Kari Lake, refuses to say whether she will accept the results of that election if she loses. In fact, dozens of GOP candidates refuse to say, raising the specter of more post-election chaos and the continued shattering of a longstanding principle of American democracy.

At the root of this madness is Trump’s Big Lie, his whiny contention that he really won the 2020 presidential election, but was screwed out of victory by a massive, nationwide conspiracy of Democrats, Venezuelans, pizza shop owners, and sea mermaids.

The current crop of GOP candidates know that’s not true, but they’re too scared that Trump will give them a silly nickname and turn his rabid, gun-toting, intimidating, and sometimes violent acolytes against them.

What’s horrifying is that these candidates have knowingly lied to voters -- voters who are either too mentally hindered to know better, or are conveniently too lazy to research the truth.

You’ve probably seen those comedians who go to Trump rallies and ask his supporters questions that highlight that ignorance. Some think their deranged answers are funny. They’re not. Rather, it’s depressingly sad that so many Americans are so uneducated.

And they’ll be voting today.

According to FiveThirtyEight, 60 percent of Americans have at least one election denier on their ballot. (I don’t think I need to say that they all are Republicans.)

There are only 9 states that do not: Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska, North Dakota, Rhode Island, and South Dakota.

In 23 states, those election deniers are running for a statewide office such as governor, secretary of state, attorney general, etc. -- offices that hold great sway over elections. Those states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Out of the 552 Republican nominees running for office across the country, FiveThirtyEight found 199 who fully deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Another 61 have raised questions and won’t say the election was legitimate. The position of 122 others couldn’t be determined, mostly because they refuse to say. Only 77 have fully accepted the results, while another 93 accept Biden’s election, but still question the integrity of the election.

What’s scary is that a lot of these folks are going to win election to Congress. FiveThirtyEight’s forecast shows that in the US House, 116 election deniers and 8 election doubters have at least a 95 percent chance of winning. In the Senate, 3 election deniers will probably join the 7 current senators (not up for reelection) who objected to the certification of the 2020 election.

On the local level, at least two election deniers and four election doubters are poised to be inaugurated as governors next year: Kay Ivey in Alabama, Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Arkansas, Brad Little in Idaho, Henry McMaster in South Carolina, Kristi Noem in South Dakota, and Greg Abbott in Texas.

And several others have a good shot of winning their gubernatorial races, including Lake in Arizona, Mike Dunleavy in Alaska, and Joe Lombardo in Nevada. (In case you were wondering, Ron DeSantis of Florida refuses to answer the question.)

You can explore FiveThirtyEight’s study for yourself here.

It’s scary stuff, folks.

That’s why it’s so important that people who are rooted in reality, Democrat and Republican, must vote.

The future of our democracy, the future of our country, depends on you.

Finally, a reminder that the November theme of the next Fast-Told Tales 200-word essays is immigrants. Given how the GOP loves to demonize them, let’s write personal anecdotes that celebrate them: Specifically, the journey or struggle or success of someone in your family, someone you know, or even your own story.

Here are the rules:

-- Essays can be no more than 200 words. Yes, that can be tough, but here are essays you wrote about beloved pets if you’re looking for examples of how to do it. Look for online word counters to help you stay within the 200-word limit. You can include a photo if you want.

-- Please include your full name, city and state or city and country. I understand if you want to use just a first name.

-- The deadline is end of day Sunday, Nov. 20. I’ll publish the 25 best essays after Thanksgiving.

-- E-mail your essays to me at teresa.hanafin@globe.com

Really looking forward to these!

Thanks for reading. It’s not enough to just believe in democracy; you have to protect it. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa.

